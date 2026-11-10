NIQ To Present At 2026 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) (the“Company”, or“NIQ”), a leading global consumer intelligence company, today announced that Jim Peck, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Burwell, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 2:40 pm ET. A live webcast will be available on the NIQ investor relations website at . A replay will also be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior. Combining an unmatched global data footprint, granular consumer and retail measurement, and decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ helps companies turn complex data into confident action. With operations in more than 90 countries covering approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in consumer spend, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM - helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next. For more information, visit .

Source: Nielsen Consumer LLC

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