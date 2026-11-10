Tashkent Makes History With Central Asia's First Golden Globes Gala

Tashkent hosted the inaugural Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala, bringing together internationally recognised actors, filmmakers and cultural figures from Central Asia, the Caucasus and beyond.

Guests of honour included Otabek Umarov, First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia and Member of the FIA Senate, and Shakhnoza Mirziyoyeva, First Deputy Director of the National Agency for Social Protection, First Deputy Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan and Member of the World Aquatics Executive Bureau.

The event marked the first edition of the Golden Globes Silk Road initiative, establishing Tashkent as the launch city for a new international platform celebrating the cinematic and cultural heritage of the historic Silk Road region.

Among the evening's prominent international guests was two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, who won Best Actor for The Pianist and The Brutalist. The event also welcomed Pavel Volya, Laysan Utyasheva and Svetlana Bondarchuk, alongside representatives of the international film, media and creative industries.

Uzbek cinema took centre stage. Acclaimed actress Gulchekhra Jamilova and renowned filmmaker Ali Khamraev received the Golden Globes Meridian Award for their lasting contribution to cinema, television and culture.

The ceremony also honoured creative figures from across the region, including Tahmina Rafaella of Azerbaijan, Levan Koguashvili of Georgia, Shugyla Yeshen of Kazakhstan and Samvel Tadevosyan of Armenia.

The Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala brought the international entertainment industry together with the creative communities of Central Asia and the Caucasus, giving regional talent a new platform to reach a global audience.

For Uzbekistan, which is drawing growing international attention, hosting the inaugural event strengthens its cultural presence abroad and reinforces Tashkent's position as an emerging destination for major global events.

About the Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala

The Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala is an international initiative celebrating outstanding achievement in film, television and culture across the historic Silk Road region, with a focus on strengthening cultural exchange and bringing regional creative talent to a wider global audience.

Permalink