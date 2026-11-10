Muslim World League's“Minhaj” App Participates In Hajj Conference And Exhibition 2026 In Jeddah

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The“Minhaj” app, developed by the Muslim World League (MWL), is participating in the sixth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2026, which commenced today in Jeddah under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (may Allah protect him). Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030, the event is being held from November 8 to 11 at the Jeddah Superdome under the theme“From Makkah to the World.”

Minhaj's participation in this international event aims to introduce its integrated Islamic digital ecosystem, launched from Makkah to serve Muslims worldwide. The app offers an experience that brings together knowledge, religious services, and everyday-life services within a trusted digital environment, supported by the institutional authority of the MWL and designed to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and the evolving needs of Muslim communities.

Through its pavilion, located at Booth U36 in Hall 2, Minhaj presents a range of interactive digital experiences that allow visitors to explore the app's diverse services and capabilities. These include prayer times, knowledge resources, interactive learning, the digital Quran, and virtual communities, alongside other services that integrate knowledge, daily religious practices, and community engagement into a comprehensive digital experience.

Minhaj's participation holds particular significance given its religious and institutional authority. The app's concept received the endorsement of the Islamic Fiqh Council of the MWL, with the participation of senior scholars of the Islamic world who are members of the Council. Minhaj presents a digital model that combines knowledge credibility, integrated services, and ease of access, contributing to meeting the religious and knowledge-related needs of Muslims across different languages and geographical locations.

The participation also provides an opportunity to introduce the app to delegations, organizations, and institutions attending from around the world, while showcasing its capabilities in delivering reliable Islamic knowledge through modern digital platforms and strengthening connections among Muslim communities. These efforts align with the MWL's commitment to expanding the reach of its services and leveraging modern technologies to serve the global Muslim community.

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