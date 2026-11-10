Why The New UAE Traffic Rules As Per 1. January 2027 Is Good News

Research projects, figures & facts gained over the years substantiate the new rules UAE Cabinet takes the lead, now other stakeholders must embrace their responsibility Further clarification is needed (for example e-scooter designated areas) Further recommendations could be adopted going forward (stronger inclusion of hospitals, kindergartens, early school; non-commission-based delivery rider employment contracts and more)

As per the wam press release of 4th November 2026, regarding the Cabinet Decision No. (174) of 2026, concerning the Implementing Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic, the UAE introduces a range of new provisions scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

“These changes are highly welcomed and good news, as for many of these changes RoadSafetyUAE and other committed stakeholders have been lobbying for. We applaud the responsible public stakeholders for this new set of rules and clarifications. The UAE Cabinet did their share to make our roads safer, and now all other involved stakeholders in the private sector, education sector, fleet operators and all individual road users must contribute from their side, too.”, states Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE.

“We want to substantiate why these changes are so positive by linking them to the results and recommendations of our series of research projects we have conducted over the years and which have been published widely by the leading UAE media, for which we and other stakeholders are grateful.”, Edelmann continues.

E-scooter / Micro Mobility Rules update:

According to MOI data, e-Scooter accidents surged by +97% in 2025 vs. 2024.

Hence, RoadSafetyUAE and Al Wathba Insurance shared a press release in June 2026 with the findings and recommendations of our joint study (n 1,010). The key findings were: 60% of UAE residents think e-scooters meet an important transportation need, 93% of UAE residents witness e-scooter riders behaving in an unsafe or reckless way, 90% of UAE residents personally feel unsafe because of the way e-scooter riders are riding, 90% observe e-scooter riders not wearing a helmet, 89% observe e-scooter riders using areas where they are not allowed, 88% observe under age e-scooter riders who appear to be under the legal age of 16 yrs, 88% think there should be more dedicated infrastructure for e-scooters, 81% observe e-scooter riders riding without lights at night, and more.

These data substantiate the need for more and better regulations and their clear communication and enforcement.

“Article (59) of the new rules provides for three types of permits issued by the licensing authorities, covering electric bicycles, electric scooters, and small-wheeled cycles (mopeds/scooters). These devices may only be used on routes and roads designated by the licensing authority or the relevant traffic control authority in each emirate. Applicants must be at least 15 years old to obtain a permit, which remains valid for three years.”

As 89% of UAE residents experience riders in unregulated areas and 88% think there should be more dedicated infrastructure, the details of the point“...to be used on routes and roads designated...” should be clearly and widely communicated. As an overwhelming majority of UAE residents witness unsafe behaviour or riders, the mandatory permit will help to teach and educate especially the most vulnerable young riders. All users of micro-mobility devices must know about and adhere to the rules and must reflect on their responsibility towards others. Every adult rider violating the rules, like riding without a helmet, sets a negative role model behaviour for children and younger riders to follow.

Child Seats update

In May 2026, RoadSafetyUAE and our CSR-Partner Al Wathba insurance conducted for the 3rd time a child seats research project (n 1,010). While there are improvements over the years, this topic demands much more attention and dedication from all involved stakeholders. Efforts should include the hospital sector (pre-natal education of parents and mandatory newborn discharge policies 'show us your child car seat'), the kindergarten and early school sectors to educate parents and children. Seat belt habits must be established with our children as early as possible, in order to protect them from birth on, and lay the foundation for later safe behaviour.

The most important findings of this study which was also published prominently by the UAE media were: Ownership: only 72% own a child seat for their kids aged 0-4; Main reasons for non-ownership: my kids don't like to be strapped in; 'I am a safe driver'; holding children is as safe as a proper child seat; Usage of owned child car seats: only 79% 'always' use them; Main reasons for non-usage: 'I am a safe driver'; no need on short trips; my kids don't like to be strapped in; Usage of child car seats in taxi, limousine, or a friend's car: only 52% state 'always'

Hence, it is wonderful that the new rules once again move this topic in the foreground:

“Article (11) requires drivers to provide appropriate child safety seats for children aged four and under. The seats must correspond to the child's weight and height, be installed in the rear seats, and comply with the applicable national standards and specifications.

Exceptions are permitted where a child's medical condition prevents the use of a protective seat, provided an official medical certificate is submitted and an attendant accompanies the child in the rear seat. In vehicles without rear seats, a child safety seat may be installed in the front, provided it faces backward and the airbag is deactivated.”

The root causes for non-ownership of child seats and for non-usage of existing child seats must be prominently and creatively tackled by all involved stakeholders in the public sector, hospitals, kindergartens, early school and private sectors.

Maximum Driving Hours update

RoadSafetyUAE has been invited to speak at transportation industry events and to contribute to several media articles about this topic refer to regulation which has been in place for many years in other geographies like the European Union (reference ) and to learn from the experiences gained in these geographies. Especially in media articles, we were contacted to share our views when tragic accidents occurred linked to fatigue. Hence, we welcome this new set of regulations which will benefit the drivers and all other road users around them.

“Maximum of 9 Hours of Driving Within a 24-Hour Period

Article (7) prohibits driving while fatigued or exhausted to the extent that one's ability to operate a vehicle safely is impaired. It also establishes a maximum driving period of nine hours within any 24-hour period, subject to adjustment by the Federal Traffic Council.”

We are looking forward to receiving more information about the implementation and the technical requirements, as the use of a tachograph (reference ) is of central importance. The education of the stakeholders in the formal fleet transportation sector, the informal transportation sector (owner/driver) and all involved drivers and riders will be vital, too.

Regulations Governing Delivery Drivers update

In January 2025, RoadSafetyUAE jointly with Al Wathba Insurance conducted a study (n 1,031) about the perception of the Public UAE towards motorcycle delivery riders. Once again, the leading media helped us raising awareness by publishing the press release widely.

The key learning points: A staggering 63% of respondents use motorcycle food deliveries daily, multiple times or at least one time per week, and for other deliveries (groceries, pharma, etc.) 46%. Meaning, there is an undeniable demand. There is a lot of time pressure on the riders, but 85% of delivery customers state 'the delivery usually arrives on time and within your expectation' and only 15% state the opposite. 80% of delivery customers would have no problem 'if the delivery arrives two minutes later than expected' and 64% would have no problem 'if the delivery arrives five minutes later than expected'.

“Article (10) sets out specific obligations for delivery drivers. These include wearing the prescribed uniform, carrying a valid professional permit and presenting it when requested, and using the approved systems installed in their vehicles.

The regulations also prohibit delivery drivers from carrying a passenger behind them on a motorcycle while performing delivery duties or using backpacks to transport orders. Instead, drivers must use designated and approved equipment for carrying deliveries.”

Especially the point about the approved systems, ie. tracking and safe driving technology is a very important one. RoadSafetyUAE and MiX Telematics conducted a trial of tracking and safe driving technology with a leading delivery fleet many years ago in December 2018 and the trial results showed a reduction of -43% of the tracked dimensions of unsafe driving (road speed, rate of cornering, harsh braking & accelerating). Tracking these dimensions and more like location tracking, resting and driving times will contribute to safer riding.

However, in our opinion more should be done to take the time pressure out of the equation, as our research shows, that consumers are not too concerned about super quick delivery times. Measures could be to implement non-commission-based rider employment contracts, allow only advertising which is not related to quick delivery (rather focus on rider safety and the responsibility of the consumers and the nation towards our riders and general consumer convenience), and more and better rider education.

About RoadSafetyUAE:

RoadSafetyUAE's vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE's mission is to raise the awareness for our cause and for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE's award-winning platform engages with all involved stakeholders: public entities, the media, the private sector / corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners, and the individual road users. 'Tips & Tricks' for the proper and safe conduct are RoadSafetyUAE's content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on

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