Pool Days, Bunk Beds And Beach Sunsets In Phuket, Thailand

At Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, families can spend less time travelling between activities and more time together. Set beside Mai Khao Beach in northern Phuket, the resort brings spacious accommodation, swimming pools, children's activities and dining into one convenient setting.

For a November getaway, start by choosing a room that suits your family. Bunk beds give younger guests a space to call their own, while two-bedroom suites offer extra room for families travelling with grandparents or older children.

Then comes the important decision: what to do first.

The children's pool and slide are likely to feature early in the holiday. The lagoon pool makes it easy to spend an afternoon together, while the Kids Club offers games, crafts and activities for children who like trying something new.

For an extra treat, families staying in selected suites can book Coral Cove Kids Adventure. This paid add-on includes an in-room tent, daily popsicles, a kids' amenity bag and an Ocean Buddy doll for each child, plus one daily Kids Club activity per child for up to two children. Expect the tent to become a favourite spot between outings.

When everyone is hungry, gather for international dishes at J's Restaurant or a meal at Ocean Kitchen. Parents hoping to fit in a little time for themselves can also book a treatment at Explore Spa.

Save the end of the afternoon for the beachfront. A family photograph, a sea breeze and a sunset are a good way to finish a day that began with a splash.

For room options and family experience enquiries, visit . Coral Cove Kids Adventure is available at an additional charge for selected suites, subject to availability and booking terms.

About Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

Set along Mai Khao Beach, about 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport, the resort offers 240 rooms with contemporary design, with options for families, couples and groups of friends. Accommodation includes selected two-bedroom and private pool categories. A lagoon pool, children's pool, Kids Club, Explore Spa and 24-hour fitness center complement the beachfront setting.

For reservation: ... | +66 76 603 699

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