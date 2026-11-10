The UAE's Higher Colleges Of Technology Celebrates Record Graduating Cohort Of More Than 6,700

Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) – one of the largest applied higher education institutions in the region – has celebrated its biggest graduating cohort to date, with more than 6,700 graduates from the 2025-2026 academic year, with the graduating cohort some 43% larger than the previous year's.

More than 12,000 people gathered at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for the ceremony, held under the theme“Strong Roots. Lasting Impact.”, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and founder of HCT. Also attending were His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports and Chancellor of HCT; Dr Faisal Alayyan, HCT President and CEO; senior government officials, institutional leaders, faculty, alumni and graduates' families.

Graduating students represented HCT campuses across the UAE and all three HCT pathways; applied bachelor's, vocational diploma and“Mahara” Career Accelerators. Among the cohort, 804 graduates were recognised in distinction and honour categories, representing approximately 12% of the class. Fourteen achieved a perfect cumulative GPA of 4.0.

Dr. Faisal Alayyan said:“This record graduating cohort reflects the UAE's sustained investment in developing national talent. At HCT, our priority is to ensure that education translates into practical skills, professional opportunities and meaningful contributions to the economy. By expanding applied and vocational pathways and strengthening our connections with industry, we are preparing graduates to adapt to technological change and succeed in an evolving labour market.”

The record cohort comes as HCT expands educational pathways connecting academic study with practical training and employment. The institution is redesigning its four-year applied bachelor's programmes to incorporate a full year of workplace learning, accounting for 25% of the programme and giving students substantial industry experience before graduation.

Vocational diploma enrolment also increased exponentially from 379 students in 2022-2023 to 6,276 in 2025-2026, while enrolment in Mahara Career Accelerators programmes more than quadrupled in one year to reach 1,689. These pathways broaden the study options available to students with varying interests and career goals.

The development of vocational pathways and workplace learning builds on partnerships with more than 3,500 organisations supporting student training and graduate employment over the past five academic years, 87% of them in the private sector. Partners provided more than 19,000 apprenticeship opportunities during that period, enabling students to apply their knowledge to workplace tasks and learn from industry professionals.

HCT recorded an average annual graduate employment rate of 88% over the past five academic years, while more than 4,400 graduates from the Class of 2026 have already entered employment. Among graduates who entered employment between 2019 and 2025, 72% secured jobs in the private sector.

Founded in 1988 with 182 students, HCT now serves more than 25,000 students across the UAE and has graduated more than 95,000 people. It offers 54 majors across applied media, business, computer information science, education, engineering technology and science and health sciences, with 85% of its academic programmes holding international accreditation.

Permalink