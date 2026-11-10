Israeli Fire Kills Boy, 14, in Burqa as Medics Detained
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shot dead a 14-year-old Palestinian boy and wounded three other people late Monday in Burqa, a village northwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Health Ministry named the boy as Moataz Iyad Daghlas. It said the General Authority of Civil Affairs had informed it that Israeli gunfire killed him.
Local sources said Israeli troops moved into Burqa and opened fire with live ammunition on residents. They also sealed the village’s main road, cutting off movement in both directions.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces stopped its ambulance crews from reaching a wounded person and detained three volunteer medics who had responded to clashes in the village.
Earlier in the evening, Red Crescent crews rushed a young man to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and pelvis.
The Palestinian Medical Relief Society, a nongovernmental organization, said its crews took another young man to the hospital after he was shot in the hand.
Violence has escalated across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Israeli army raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers have been accompanied by reports of killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
The Palestinian Health Ministry named the boy as Moataz Iyad Daghlas. It said the General Authority of Civil Affairs had informed it that Israeli gunfire killed him.
Local sources said Israeli troops moved into Burqa and opened fire with live ammunition on residents. They also sealed the village’s main road, cutting off movement in both directions.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces stopped its ambulance crews from reaching a wounded person and detained three volunteer medics who had responded to clashes in the village.
Earlier in the evening, Red Crescent crews rushed a young man to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and pelvis.
The Palestinian Medical Relief Society, a nongovernmental organization, said its crews took another young man to the hospital after he was shot in the hand.
Violence has escalated across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Israeli army raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers have been accompanied by reports of killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
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