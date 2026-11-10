Kyrgyz President To Attend CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting In Moscow

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will make a working visit to Russia on November 10-11 to participate in a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which will be held in Moscow, according to the Kyrgyz president's press service.

During the meeting, the heads of state are expected to discuss current international and regional security issues, the CSTO's activities during the intersessional period, and further measures to strengthen collective security.

Particular attention will be paid to countering terrorism and extremism, ensuring biological security, and improving cooperation mechanisms among CSTO member states.

Following the meeting, the participants are expected to sign several documents, including the CSTO Collective Security Council Declaration and an action plan marking the 35th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 25th anniversary of the CSTO.

For the record, the Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992, in Tashkent by Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. On May 14, 2002, the member states decided to establish the CSTO as a full-fledged regional international organization. Its current members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization's main objectives include strengthening international and regional security and stability, as well as collectively protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states.