EU Calls for Restoring Safe Navigation Across Black Sea
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called for the restoration and protection of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, warning that security risks and continued attacks are increasing tensions across the region.
“Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be restored and preserved,” von der Leyen said following a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of her scheduled visits to Romania and Bulgaria.
She explained that discussions with officials in both countries would focus on the latest developments in the region and possible measures to reinforce Europe's response to mounting maritime security challenges.
The European Commission chief also reaffirmed her backing for Zelenskyy's proposal for a ceasefire covering food and energy infrastructure.
During their conversation, the two leaders reviewed ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict, including negotiations scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this week. Von der Leyen confirmed that the European Union would participate alongside its international partners.
She also expressed plans to meet Zelenskyy in Dublin later this week, where they are expected to discuss further steps toward achieving peace alongside other European leaders.
The renewed concerns come after at least nine commercial vessels were struck by drones in the Black Sea off the coastlines of Romania and Bulgaria since early October, highlighting growing threats to maritime traffic in the area.
“Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be restored and preserved,” von der Leyen said following a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of her scheduled visits to Romania and Bulgaria.
She explained that discussions with officials in both countries would focus on the latest developments in the region and possible measures to reinforce Europe's response to mounting maritime security challenges.
The European Commission chief also reaffirmed her backing for Zelenskyy's proposal for a ceasefire covering food and energy infrastructure.
During their conversation, the two leaders reviewed ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict, including negotiations scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this week. Von der Leyen confirmed that the European Union would participate alongside its international partners.
She also expressed plans to meet Zelenskyy in Dublin later this week, where they are expected to discuss further steps toward achieving peace alongside other European leaders.
The renewed concerns come after at least nine commercial vessels were struck by drones in the Black Sea off the coastlines of Romania and Bulgaria since early October, highlighting growing threats to maritime traffic in the area.
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