India's Pharma Industry Shifts Towards High-Value Medicines, Advanced Manufacturing

MENAFN - KNN India)India's pharmaceutical industry is increasingly shifting towards high-value medicines, complex chemistry and advanced therapies, with manufacturers investing in domestic production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to reduce import dependence and strengthen global competitiveness, industry executives said.

Pharma Industry Shifts Towards Innovation-Led Manufacturing

Ahead of CPHI India and PMEC India 2026, industry representatives stressed the need for investment in advanced manufacturing, R&D and proprietary chemical platforms to strengthen domestic capabilities.

Deepak Jain, CEO and Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia, said the industry was shifting towards innovation-led and sustainable manufacturing amid changing healthcare needs and growing demand for resilient global supply chains, reported PTI.

He said the company had invested around Rs 2,000 crore over the past three years to establish manufacturing units across 35 technology platforms, supported by AI-enabled manufacturing. The company also aims to source over 35 per cent of its energy from green sources.

Domestic Pharma Market And Exports Record Growth

Rising demand for treatments for diabetes, metabolic disorders and cancer is also driving pharmaceutical market growth. According to IQVIA data, India's domestic pharmaceutical market grew 17.1 per cent year-on-year in September 2026, its strongest monthly growth in three years.

Government incentives and export demand are also supporting the sector. India's pharmaceutical exports stood at USD 30.47 billion in FY25, while shipments during April-June 2026-27 reached USD 8.10 billion, registering 6.8 per cent year-on-year growth, according to Pharmexcil data.

Industry Calls For Reduced Dependence On Imported APIs

Pankaj Banerjee, Head, Global Exports Business and Senior General Manager, Hamdard Laboratories India, stressed the need to reduce dependence on imported bulk drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

India imported around USD 4.35 billion worth of bulk drugs and APIs in FY25, with China accounting for 73.71 per cent of imports.

He called for greater investment in compliant agricultural sourcing, standardised herbal extracts and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) systems to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical and AYUSH manufacturing.

Advanced Packaging And Automation Gain Importance

Industry executives highlighted the role of advanced packaging in improving pharmaceutical safety, dosage accuracy and patient compliance.

Shiva Kabra, Joint Managing Director, Control Print Ltd, said packaging was becoming integral to pharmaceutical innovation and product protection. The company plans to showcase single-dose packaging solutions and automated filling lines at PMEC India 2026.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said investments in automation, API manufacturing and quality management systems were driving technological advancement. He added that the pharmaceutical PLI scheme had generated around 1.15 lakh jobs by March 2026.

CPHI India will be held from November 23-25 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, while PMEC India will take place from November 24-26 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The exhibitions will bring together pharmaceutical manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and technology providers.

(KNN Bureau)