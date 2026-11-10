Putin Calls for Stronger Security Cooperation Among CIS Members
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday stressed the need for Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members to make greater use of their national security councils' resources and expertise to strengthen regional security and preserve stability.
Addressing the 14th gathering of security council secretaries from CIS member countries, Putin said the meeting offered an opportunity to examine various security challenges and exchange perspectives on priority actions aimed at protecting populations against both domestic and external threats.
“Today – amid a complex geopolitical situation and the escalation of conflicts in various regions of the world – it is essential to make the fullest possible use of the significant analytical and forecasting capabilities of your respective agencies,” Putin was quoted as saying in an official transcript.
He argued that strengthening coordination among these institutions was essential to safeguarding the sovereignty and security of CIS countries while maintaining stability across the organization's entire geographical area.
“It is important to assess ongoing developments in a comprehensive and objective manner, and to actively foster cooperation in order to successfully address our shared objectives,” Putin went on to say, expressing confidence that the discussions would help advance joint security efforts.
Addressing the 14th gathering of security council secretaries from CIS member countries, Putin said the meeting offered an opportunity to examine various security challenges and exchange perspectives on priority actions aimed at protecting populations against both domestic and external threats.
“Today – amid a complex geopolitical situation and the escalation of conflicts in various regions of the world – it is essential to make the fullest possible use of the significant analytical and forecasting capabilities of your respective agencies,” Putin was quoted as saying in an official transcript.
He argued that strengthening coordination among these institutions was essential to safeguarding the sovereignty and security of CIS countries while maintaining stability across the organization's entire geographical area.
“It is important to assess ongoing developments in a comprehensive and objective manner, and to actively foster cooperation in order to successfully address our shared objectives,” Putin went on to say, expressing confidence that the discussions would help advance joint security efforts.
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