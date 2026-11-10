Canada Extends Counter-Tariff Relief to 2028, Widens Eligibility
(MENAFN) Canada is prolonging key relief from its counter-tariffs on US goods and broadening the range of imports that qualify, Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Monday.
In a statement, Champagne said the changes are designed to give stronger backing to Canadian businesses and workers hit by US tariffs, while steering buyers toward Canadian-made products wherever possible.
The sweeping exemption, known as horizontal remission, now runs through June 30, 2028, a one-year extension. It has also been widened to cover non-steel goods used in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction, as well as all goods used by public education entities, including those mandated by Indigenous organizations.
Ottawa plans to phase out goods from the program that can reliably be sourced within Canada.
The finance ministry said it will offer targeted relief to companies that have no choice but to keep buying from the US under exceptional circumstances, such as domestic shortages or existing contracts that require US purchases.
In a statement, Champagne said the changes are designed to give stronger backing to Canadian businesses and workers hit by US tariffs, while steering buyers toward Canadian-made products wherever possible.
The sweeping exemption, known as horizontal remission, now runs through June 30, 2028, a one-year extension. It has also been widened to cover non-steel goods used in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction, as well as all goods used by public education entities, including those mandated by Indigenous organizations.
Ottawa plans to phase out goods from the program that can reliably be sourced within Canada.
The finance ministry said it will offer targeted relief to companies that have no choice but to keep buying from the US under exceptional circumstances, such as domestic shortages or existing contracts that require US purchases.
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