HH The Amir Meets Crown Prince Of Brunei Darussalam

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and his accompanying delegation at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam conveyed the greetings of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam to HH the Amir, along with wishes for his continued health and happiness and for the Qatari people further development and growth.

In turn, HH the Amir entrusted the Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam to convey his greetings to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, wishing him good health and well-being and the people of Brunei continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Brunei Darussalam as well as ways to support and strengthen them across various fields, in addition to key issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; and Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials. From the Brunei Darussalam side, it was attended by the members of the official delegation accompanying His Royal Highness.