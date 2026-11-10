'Cultural Exchanges Can Deepen Qatar-Canada Ties Beyond Diplomacy'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cultural exchanges can strengthen Qatar–Canada relations by building personal connections and mutual understanding beyond traditional diplomatic and economic cooperation, acclaimed conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe has said.

Speaking to Gulf Times following his conducting debut with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO), Olivieri-Munroe said initiatives such as the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture give people from different backgrounds opportunities to connect in ways formal agreements cannot.

“Diplomacy and trade create the framework between two countries, but culture is where people actually meet one another.

“When a Canadian musician stands in front of a Qatari audience, or Qatari artists bring their work to Toronto or Montreal, something happens that no agreement on paper can achieve: people begin to feel curious about each other, and then to trust each other,” he said.

Olivieri-Munroe stressed that artistic collaboration could also foster a deeper understanding between societies because it requires people to listen, adapt and work towards a shared outcome.

“An orchestra is a group of people from very different backgrounds who have to listen to one another intensely, adjust, give way, and agree on a single shared result, in real time. That is a very good model for understanding between nations,” he said.

Born in Malta, raised in Toronto and based in Prague since 1997, Olivieri-Munroe said his international career had given him a personal appreciation of the role culture plays in connecting people across borders.

He has worked with orchestras across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, including the Israel Philharmonic, Montreal Symphony Orchestra, Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

His conducting debut with the QPO also marked his first engagement in the Arab world.

“I come here very much as a Canadian who has spent a lifetime moving between cultures,” he said, adding that a Year of Culture provides a public platform for such encounters and highlights the human dimension of international relations.

The conductor described Qatar's growing investment in cultural institutions and infrastructure as an important factor in establishing the country as an international cultural partner.

He cited QPO's multinational composition as an example of how Doha has become a meeting point for musicians from different parts of the world.

“What makes Qatar interesting is its position: a bridge between East and West, with the openness to bring the great Western repertoire here while also nurturing its own Arab musical heritage.

“That combination of confidence in its own identity and curiosity about the rest of the world is exactly what makes cultural collaboration rich and two-directional,” he said.

Olivieri-Munroe also stressed that cultural partnerships should extend beyond activities organised during a designated year, arguing that their success should be measured by the lasting relationships and institutions they establish.

He suggested formal partnerships between orchestras, conservatories and universities, recurring student and musician exchanges, and jointly commissioned compositions as ways to sustain cooperation.

“The key is to think beyond the calendar year from the very beginning. If the Year of Culture leaves behind even two or three such long-term partnerships, with clear agreements and regular activity, it will have succeeded,” he said.

Drawing on his own experience, he cited his approximately 30-year relationship with the North Czech Philharmonic in Teplice as an example of how personal commitment can develop into a lasting institutional partnership.

For Qatar and Canada, he sees considerable scope to expand cooperation in orchestral performances, music education, and opportunities for emerging musicians.

One proposal he suggested was establishing a Canada–Qatar Youth Orchestra Academy, bringing together talented young musicians from both countries for a recurring summer programme.

The initiative could alternate between Doha and a Canadian city, with participants training alongside musicians from the QPO and Canadian orchestras.

Cultural exchanges Qatar-Canada ties Diplomacy