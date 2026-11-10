DPA Office At Media City Qatar To Be Hub Of Its Activities In GCC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The newly opened office of the German Press Agency (DPA) at Media City Qatar will serve as the hub for its services and activities in the region, said the CEO of the news network, Peter Kropsch.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the ceremony, marking the opening of its office at Media City Qatar, Kropsch said:“This is our only office in the GCC countries. This will be the hub for our Arabic services for the entire Gulf region. We have journalists here on the ground. In addition we have two more office in the Mena region, one in Cairo, Egypt and the other one in Tunis, Tunisia.”

The office of DPA was formally opened yesterday in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and invited guests. Speaking at the event, Hamad Omar AlMannai, CEO of Media City Qatar, said DPA's presence at Media City Qatar adds great value to the organisation's international portfolio.

“We are really pleased to welcome you to Media City Qatar. Let me say that DPA brings really important international voices and valuable journalistic expertise which we will benefit from. We are looking forward to having your contribution,” said AlMannai.

DPA CEO Kropsch said that it was a dream come true for the network.“It has been a dream, and to be together with most of you, with the team of the Qatar Media City, our partners and customers, is really fulfilling,” he said.

Kropsch noted two reasons for opening new hubs in the DPA network worldwide. He explained:“The one reason is that there are news from the country, which are relevant to our audiences. And the second one is that we have customers in the country. Qatar as well as the Gulf region, given the geopolitical situation and also the increasing economic links between Europe and the region, is of striking importance.”

The official noted that Qatar and the Gulf region are a major focus of the network for various reasons.“The focus from Qatar will be mostly on whatever is going on in the news sector. But we will also be concentrating on sports, entertainment and arts. Another outstanding important topic is the economic relations between German and Qatari companies and also the mutual investments,” he said.

Kropsch said being in Media City Qatar gives his organisation several advantages.“There are basically three advantages. First, it is a very convenient place, which makes working quite easy. The second thing is we are in a community of different media brands, which is always important for us. And the third one, I cherish the decision of Media City to move into the centre of the city which provides a lot of openings and possibilities in an urban setup,” he described.

As for the news agency's plans, Kropsch said there will be many enhancements in news reporting from the region.

“The expectation is that we just enhance our reporting from the region that we will find sufficient inputs to enhance our customer community. This will also lead to more and more in-depth reporting not only for the Arabic service but also for the other newswires that DPA runs,” added the official.

German Press Agency Media City Qatar