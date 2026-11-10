Al Khor Urban Futures Opens At Design Doha Biennial 2026

Qatar Museums (QM) yesterday unveils Al Khor Urban Futures, the first public milestone of the Al Khor Heritage Trail, a long-term project to regenerate the coastal town's historic centre, in the presence of HE the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Presented as part of the Design Doha Biennial 2026, the exhibition runs November 5, 2026 to January 31, 2027 across Houses 37, 38 and 39 and Plaza A2 in Al Asmakh, Doha. At its heart is a pre-concept for the town, shaped by two years of conversations with residents, elders, craftspeople, farmers and businesses, as well as ministries and public bodies. Visitors are now invited to question it, test it and add to it.

CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi said:“Al Khor's heritage is the foundation on which its future will be built. Our ambition is to enrich the town's cultural life and create lasting opportunities for the people who call it home. Al Khor Urban Futures brings the community into this journey from the very beginning, so that local knowledge and aspirations shape every stage of the vision. Together, we hope to show how heritage and design can guide the long-term renewal of a town while preserving the identity that makes it unique.”

Local voices are woven into the project from the outset. The Al Khor Content Committee, formed with the people of Al Khor, advises on and reviews the content, ensuring that local knowledge and perspectives guide its development.

Inside the three traditional houses, visitors journey from Al Khor's heritage to its possible future. Ideas can be shared through a large map of the town, a contribution wall or through QR codes in each room, and every response will inform the next stage of the proposal.

On Plaza A2 stands the Al Khor Canopy, designed by Kéré Architecture and built with Seashore Group. Both a gathering place and a full-scale prototype of the shade proposed along the trail, it draws on Francis Kéré's expertise in lightweight structures and local building traditions.

An accompanying public programme will feature community majlis sessions, planning workshops with residents, stakeholders and partners, guided visits and heritage walks. Programme dates will be announced in due course.

Design Doha Biennial 2026 Qatar Museums Al Khor