Eisenkot Bloc Targets Knesset Speaker With 48 of 120 Seats
(MENAFN) Gadi Eisenkot’s opposition bloc is moving to unseat Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of a push to advance legislation that could bar the sitting premier from forming or leading a government, Israeli media reported.
The move comes as the newly elected Knesset prepares to convene for its first session Tuesday, when lawmakers will be sworn in.
Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman agreed Monday to put forward a speaker candidate from Eisenkot’s Yashar party, an Israeli television channel reported. A nominee is expected to be named once the bloc’s other parties have been consulted.
Israeli media reports said that replacing Ohana would give the bloc tighter control of the legislative agenda while Eisenkot negotiates a governing coalition.
The bloc’s priorities include prohibiting politicians under criminal indictment from forming or leading a government, setting up a state commission of inquiry into the October 2023 attacks on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, and rolling back laws passed under Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul.
The proposed ban would apply to Netanyahu, who is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has not been convicted.
The obstacle is arithmetic: Eisenkot’s four-party bloc controls 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, far short of the 61 votes required to remove Ohana.
The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party turned down Yashar’s request for support Monday, arguing that a new speaker should be chosen only once a government is in place.
Sources close to Eisenkot told another Israeli television channel he was ready to seek support from Arab parties, which hold 19 seats. They said leaving Ohana in the post would block the bloc’s legislative plans.
President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government Sunday, after receiving recommendations from 67 lawmakers, compared with 46 for Netanyahu.
Eisenkot has 28 days to assemble a government, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.
The move comes as the newly elected Knesset prepares to convene for its first session Tuesday, when lawmakers will be sworn in.
Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman agreed Monday to put forward a speaker candidate from Eisenkot’s Yashar party, an Israeli television channel reported. A nominee is expected to be named once the bloc’s other parties have been consulted.
Israeli media reports said that replacing Ohana would give the bloc tighter control of the legislative agenda while Eisenkot negotiates a governing coalition.
The bloc’s priorities include prohibiting politicians under criminal indictment from forming or leading a government, setting up a state commission of inquiry into the October 2023 attacks on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, and rolling back laws passed under Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul.
The proposed ban would apply to Netanyahu, who is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has not been convicted.
The obstacle is arithmetic: Eisenkot’s four-party bloc controls 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, far short of the 61 votes required to remove Ohana.
The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party turned down Yashar’s request for support Monday, arguing that a new speaker should be chosen only once a government is in place.
Sources close to Eisenkot told another Israeli television channel he was ready to seek support from Arab parties, which hold 19 seats. They said leaving Ohana in the post would block the bloc’s legislative plans.
President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government Sunday, after receiving recommendations from 67 lawmakers, compared with 46 for Netanyahu.
Eisenkot has 28 days to assemble a government, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.
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