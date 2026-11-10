WHO Chief Urges Global Leaders to Prioritize Peace in Gaza
(MENAFN) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on international leaders Monday to make peace a priority, emphasizing that political solutions are necessary to address the situation in Gaza.
"Peace is the best medicine, the most courageous leaders choose peace. The world must commit to it," Tedros said during an interview on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye.
Asked to share his message to the international community ahead of the conclusion of his term in mid-August next year, the WHO chief highlighted the need for political efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts.
"There has been some improvement" in Gaza, Tedros acknowledged, while warning that the developments achieved so far remain inadequate.
"Our leaders must focus on political solutions for Gaza," he added.
WHO Chief Warns Of Climate Threats To Healthcare Systems
In a separate briefing alongside Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, Tedros urged governments to take immediate action to shield populations and healthcare infrastructure from the growing effects of climate change.
"The health impacts of climate change are not a theoretical risk for the future, they are here and now," he said.
He cautioned that climate-related changes are already contributing to disease, interrupting essential healthcare services and exposing medical personnel to increasing risks.
"Peace is the best medicine, the most courageous leaders choose peace. The world must commit to it," Tedros said during an interview on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye.
Asked to share his message to the international community ahead of the conclusion of his term in mid-August next year, the WHO chief highlighted the need for political efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts.
"There has been some improvement" in Gaza, Tedros acknowledged, while warning that the developments achieved so far remain inadequate.
"Our leaders must focus on political solutions for Gaza," he added.
WHO Chief Warns Of Climate Threats To Healthcare Systems
In a separate briefing alongside Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, Tedros urged governments to take immediate action to shield populations and healthcare infrastructure from the growing effects of climate change.
"The health impacts of climate change are not a theoretical risk for the future, they are here and now," he said.
He cautioned that climate-related changes are already contributing to disease, interrupting essential healthcare services and exposing medical personnel to increasing risks.
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