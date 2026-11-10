Sumi X Turns Political Conviction Into People Power On New Single“We Gotta Fight”

MENAFN - GetNews) Following her award-winning“American Dream,” the artist's mid-tempo inspirational alt-pop single earns praise from Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman's campaign during a historic election for women of color.

LOS ANGELES, United States - November 10, 2026 - Sumi X continues her move into socially conscious music with“We Gotta Fight,” a mid-tempo inspirational alt-pop single about the power ordinary people hold when they refuse to give up. Written with Nithya Raman's Los Angeles mayoral campaign in mind, the song caught the campaign office's attention during the race that would make Raman the city's first South Asian mayor.

“We all listened in the office the other day and we love it, Sumi,” the campaign office wrote to the artist.

The response came during the lead-up to a midterm election that swept women of color into historic leadership positions. Alongside Raman's Los Angeles victory, Keisha Lance Bottoms won Georgia's governorship, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Greg Abbott to become the state's first Latina governor. For Sumi, the results gave immediate significance to a song built around the conviction that organized people can change the political landscape.

“The recent midterm elections were proof that people hold more power than billions of dollars, which is so exciting,” Sumi says.“As long as we refuse to sit down and be silent, the people will always win.”

“We Gotta Fight” develops a conversation Sumi began with her earlier single “American Dream,” which received the 2026 Hollywood Independent Music Award for Best Social Impact Song. That track examines the distance between America's promises and the experiences of people living within it, confronting immigration enforcement and the expectations imposed on women. For the daughter of Indian immigrants, its disillusionment is personal, but its ending holds on to the possibility of change. Sumi closes the song with a commitment to remain and fight for what America should represent.

“We Gotta Fight” carries that commitment into collective action. Its inspirational alt-pop approach supports a message rooted in the history of people who have organized for progress, often beginning with a small group willing to keep going before a broader movement takes hold.

“'We Gotta Fight' is an anthem for people power,” Sumi says.“Societal progress has historically been powered by small groups of passionate people refusing to give up, and that's exactly what this song aims to inspire.”

Her connection to Raman also carries personal significance. Both women's families come from Kerala, India, and both attended Harvard. Raman completed her undergraduate studies there, while Sumi earned a Master of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School. Raman immigrated to the United States; Sumi is the daughter of immigrants.

“I wrote this song with the Nithya Raman campaign for Mayor of LA in mind,” Sumi explains.“As one of her strongest supporters, I was inspired to create a soundtrack that matched the tone and tenor of her campaign and what LA is fighting for.”

That increasingly outspoken direction also informs how Sumi understands her responsibility as an artist, including when some listeners contend politics doesn't belong in music.

“Some people push back when musicians speak about politics, but the issues we're talking about affect the people listening to our songs,” Sumi says.“They affect our families and the futures we're trying to build. I believe we have a responsibility to speak to our fans about that, even when it costs us someone's approval.”

“Pop music has a long history of counterculture and pushing back against the establishment,” she continues.“The idea that artists should challenge those in power isn't new. What's new is this insistence that we should keep quiet about it. If I'm asking people to connect with what I have to say, I need to be willing to say something when it matters.”

A tech entrepreneur turned recording artist, Sumi brings that commitment to her forthcoming album, American Dream, which examines contemporary America through the understanding that everything is political. She serves as board chair of the arts and activism nonprofit The Slants Foundation and hosts Dream Life Club, an Apple Top 100 podcast exploring what it takes to follow a dream. Her music has been featured in Galore, Notion, and Ladygunn, while We Found New Music has called her“one of the most important voices in pop music today.” She has shared the stage with Wynton Marsalis, Ne-Yo, and the Plain White T's.

The campaign's response has encouraged Sumi to keep pursuing the connection between songwriting and public life.“I was honored that the campaign loved the song and I'm looking forward to writing more political and people-power anthems.”'We Gotta Fight' is streaming everywhere.

Media inquiries: Laurelanne PR + MGMT |...a

ABOUT SUMI X

Sumi X is a Los Angeles-based alt-pop artist and former tech entrepreneur whose music explores personal ambition and the political realities shaping contemporary America. The daughter of Indian immigrants and a Harvard Kennedy School graduate, she brings an increasingly outspoken perspective to singles including“American Dream,” winner of the 2026 Hollywood Independent Music Award for Best Social Impact Song, and“We Gotta Fight.” She serves as board chair of the arts and activism nonprofit The Slants Foundation and hosts the Apple Top 100 podcast Dream Life Club.

ABOUT LAURELANNE PR + MGMT

Laurelanne PR + MGMT is an Atlanta-based music publicity and artist management company founded by Laurelanne Davis. The company also runs laurelanne, an editorial outlet covering emerging pop that launched in July 2023, and its roster work centers on female artists building careers outside the major-label system. Where Pop Music Lives.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laurelanne PR + MGMT

Laurelanne Davis

Atlanta, GA, USA

...a