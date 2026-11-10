Qatar Stars League Players, Officials Visit Qatar National Library

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Stars League (QSL) organized a visit to Qatar National Library (QNL) on Monday. The event was attended by Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari, President of QNL, and Hassan Rabiah al-Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL, alongside a group of prominent players from Doha Bank Stars League.

The visit is part of QSL's initiative to showcase Qatar's landmarks, aiming to introduce players and their families to one of the country's most significant cultural institutions and to encourage them to take advantage of the programmes and services offered by the library.

The visit began with a welcoming address by Dr Al Kuwari, who provided an overview of QNL and its role in fostering access to knowledge and promoting a culture of reading.

He emphasized the importance of sports in society, noting that the presence of star players from various clubs at this cultural landmark exemplifies the synergy between sports and knowledge.

Following the address, the attendees took a guided tour of the library's facilities and departments, where they explored its services, knowledge resources, and various cultural and educational programmes.

For his part, Hassan al-Kuwari expressed his gratitude to Dr al-Kuwari and the team at QNL for their warm welcome and dedicated efforts in serving the cause of culture and knowledge. He added that this visit reflected QSL's commitment to collaborating with national institutions while leveraging the influence of football stars to support cultural initiatives and promote reading.

Qatar Stars League QSL Qatar National Library QNL