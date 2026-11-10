Gauff Outruns Pegula To Win Thriller At WTA Finals, Noskova Beats Kostyuk

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Coco Gauff shredded her shoes but stayed one step ahead of Jessica Pegula to defeat her compatriot 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 on the first day of the WTA Finals at Indian Wells on Sunday, while Czech Linda Noskova got the better of Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-4.

Gauff had beaten Pegula three months ago in Cincinnati and had the right formula once again, as the 2024 winner showed superb versatility in a round-robin clash between the top two Americans in the season-ending championship.

The frequent rivals were 5-5 in their head-to-head record before Sunday and appeared perfectly matched through a tight opening set, where Gauff got the break from the baseline on the fourth set point.

Pegula took back the momentum by winning the first three games of the second set before Gauff dug in her heels, saving three set points in the 10th game to level it at 5-5.

Gauff then saved two break points and shouted in celebration as she clinched the 10-minute 11th game.

Pegula saved match point in the 12th and found another gear in the tiebreak, taking the set with a shot down the line.

Up a break in the third set, Gauff extended her lead to 5-2 when she ran up to the net and forced her opponent into an error. She capped a terrific performance with a triumphant roar as Pegula sent one past the baseline on the third match point.

"Honestly, I was having a lot of fun today. I took a little break, it was my first match in a month," said Gauff, who was last in action at the China Open in early October.

"To play a tournament like this with no preparation is something I've never done in my career. I'm just really happy to get through today. It was a tough match."

The 22-year-old said she had to be aggressive to deal with Pegula's game.

"I also had to run a lot," she added. "My shoes are pretty torn up now. Some of my shoes are like somewhere on the court there, so I'm going to have to change shoes tomorrow."

The eighth-ranked Noskova is keen for another accolade after her breakthrough win at Wimbledon this year and she got off to a fine start in her WTA Finals debut, applying pressure from the baseline and at the net.

The pair traded early breaks before Noskova slammed her foot on the gas in the first set, where Kostyuk was unable to hold her serve until the seventh game.

Kostyuk was a late addition to the competition after world number one Elena Rybakina pulled out, and the Ukrainian was never able to settle in against the Czech, who sent across 20 winners and sealed the match with a forehand to the back corner.

"I definitely wanted to give this week one last push of the season," said Noskova, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells earlier this year. "It's a long year, we all are kind of drained and injured and all the things together, but it's one of the most important tournaments of the year."

EALA READY TO DISAPPEAR

Alex Eala said she is looking forward to lying low for a while after her ‌breakout campaign ended on Sunday with ​a 6-3 ‌6-0 defeat by American Claire Liu ‌in ⁠the ‌Hong Kong Open final.

The ‌21-year-old, who became the highest-ranked Filipino ⁠and Southeast Asian player in WTA history earlier this season, has become a fan favourite this year and her run in Hong Kong will lift her to a career-high 15th ​in the world rankings.

Eala won her first WTA Tour-level title at the Washington Open in ‌August and claimed ⁠seven wins ​over top-10 players across the ​year. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games last month.

"I didn't know that was on the cards for me, to end the year at 15th," she told reporters after the Hong Kong final.

"This whole season, just to ‌top it off with ‌ending the ⁠year 15th, it's like dreams are only ⁠dreams ⁠until they're not."

Asked what her goals were for 2027, Eala said she had not spent much time thinking about next season.

"I've been really enjoying the fruits of ​my labour of this year. Just because it's been one (tournament) and then the other and then the other...

"I'm going to spend time with my family, just lay low, disappear for a little bit," she added. "Yeah, those are my ‌plans. Just ​to disappear."

Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula WTA Finals Alex Eala