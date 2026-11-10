Israel, US Discuss New Long-Term Military Assistance Arrangement
(MENAFN) Israel and the United States are holding negotiations over a new military assistance agreement covering several years, as both sides seek to establish future arrangements for Washington's defense support to Tel Aviv, according to reports.
Israel is reportedly aiming to conclude the negotiations before the newly elected US Congress begins its term in January, amid concerns that political changes could create obstacles to maintaining the existing assistance framework.
The discussions follow the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party secured control of Congress from US President Donald Trump's Republican Party.
The proposed arrangement also comes amid indications that American military support will not be withdrawn immediately, despite Trump's earlier statements suggesting otherwise.
Under the reported terms, direct US military assistance could be reduced by almost 50%, with the traditional 10-year agreement being shortened to five years when the current arrangement expires in 2028.
Direct military funding would then be discontinued entirely after the additional five-year period, according to the reports.
However, Washington is expected to expand financial support for joint projects involving the development of air and missile defense capabilities. Annual funding, currently standing at $500 million, could increase under the proposed arrangement, although no new figure has been disclosed.
Successive US administrations have maintained extensive military, economic and diplomatic support for Israel over the years.
Washington has also continued providing significant military and diplomatic backing to Israel throughout its war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.
Israel is reportedly aiming to conclude the negotiations before the newly elected US Congress begins its term in January, amid concerns that political changes could create obstacles to maintaining the existing assistance framework.
The discussions follow the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party secured control of Congress from US President Donald Trump's Republican Party.
The proposed arrangement also comes amid indications that American military support will not be withdrawn immediately, despite Trump's earlier statements suggesting otherwise.
Under the reported terms, direct US military assistance could be reduced by almost 50%, with the traditional 10-year agreement being shortened to five years when the current arrangement expires in 2028.
Direct military funding would then be discontinued entirely after the additional five-year period, according to the reports.
However, Washington is expected to expand financial support for joint projects involving the development of air and missile defense capabilities. Annual funding, currently standing at $500 million, could increase under the proposed arrangement, although no new figure has been disclosed.
Successive US administrations have maintained extensive military, economic and diplomatic support for Israel over the years.
Washington has also continued providing significant military and diplomatic backing to Israel throughout its war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.
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