70,000 Tents Flooded: Hamas Blasts Board of Peace Over Gaza
(MENAFN) Hamas on Monday accused the Board of Peace of presenting a skewed picture of the flood emergency in Gaza and of ignoring Israel’s part in stalling the US-backed peace plan.
The group was responding to a board statement on the floods. It denied responsibility for delays in carrying out the roadmap and said it and other Palestinian factions had already signed on to it.
Earlier Monday, the board had condemned Israel for holding up the entry of essential supplies, saying the delays deepened the humanitarian crisis. It also urged Hamas to meet its obligations, including disarming and handing over governing authority.
Hamas said it noted the board’s criticism of Israel but argued the statement ignored Israel’s wider responsibility for obstructing President Donald Trump’s plan.
To support its case, the group pointed to an Aug. 3 statement from mediators Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, which warned that Israeli violations were eroding the plan’s second phase.
Hamas said that using lifesaving aid as a political bargaining chip breaches humanitarian and legal duties. It noted that shelter supplies remain stuck outside Gaza while displaced families endure flooding and freezing conditions.
“Children dying under the sand and in rainwater are not parties to the negotiations,” Hamas said, adding that they must not be held hostage to Israel’s objectives.
The group pressed the board to account for its own failure to respond to the disaster and to secure Israeli compliance with first-phase commitments. It demanded that crossings be opened to relief, shelter and recovery supplies with no political or security conditions attached.
Hamas also called for a timetable and a verification mechanism for the roadmap, covering Israeli withdrawal and arrangements that would let the Palestinian committee tasked with administering Gaza start work.
It further urged the board to publish a report listing which commitments have been met, which are overdue and who is responsible for the delays.
The group restated its willingness to carry out the agreed terms. It rejected any new conditions that would change the order of obligations, postpone Israeli withdrawal or prolong civilian suffering.
The storm that hit Gaza on Friday evening swamped more than 70,000 tents and toppled dozens of war-damaged walls, according to the Government Media Office.
Late Sunday, a sand embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, killing two women and three children, Gaza’s Civil Defense said.
The group was responding to a board statement on the floods. It denied responsibility for delays in carrying out the roadmap and said it and other Palestinian factions had already signed on to it.
Earlier Monday, the board had condemned Israel for holding up the entry of essential supplies, saying the delays deepened the humanitarian crisis. It also urged Hamas to meet its obligations, including disarming and handing over governing authority.
Hamas said it noted the board’s criticism of Israel but argued the statement ignored Israel’s wider responsibility for obstructing President Donald Trump’s plan.
To support its case, the group pointed to an Aug. 3 statement from mediators Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, which warned that Israeli violations were eroding the plan’s second phase.
Hamas said that using lifesaving aid as a political bargaining chip breaches humanitarian and legal duties. It noted that shelter supplies remain stuck outside Gaza while displaced families endure flooding and freezing conditions.
“Children dying under the sand and in rainwater are not parties to the negotiations,” Hamas said, adding that they must not be held hostage to Israel’s objectives.
The group pressed the board to account for its own failure to respond to the disaster and to secure Israeli compliance with first-phase commitments. It demanded that crossings be opened to relief, shelter and recovery supplies with no political or security conditions attached.
Hamas also called for a timetable and a verification mechanism for the roadmap, covering Israeli withdrawal and arrangements that would let the Palestinian committee tasked with administering Gaza start work.
It further urged the board to publish a report listing which commitments have been met, which are overdue and who is responsible for the delays.
The group restated its willingness to carry out the agreed terms. It rejected any new conditions that would change the order of obligations, postpone Israeli withdrawal or prolong civilian suffering.
The storm that hit Gaza on Friday evening swamped more than 70,000 tents and toppled dozens of war-damaged walls, according to the Government Media Office.
Late Sunday, a sand embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, killing two women and three children, Gaza’s Civil Defense said.
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