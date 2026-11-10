Iran Presents Hormuz Security Proposal as Path to Ending Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran said Monday that its existing two-day proposal to the United States provides the most effective framework for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that progress now depends on Washington's willingness to take political action.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the initiative as a clear proposal with a defined timeframe for addressing tensions in the strategically important waterway, according to reports.
During his weekly press briefing, Baqaei clarified that Tehran had not delivered any fresh initiative to Washington, emphasizing that its previously submitted two-day plan remained available for consideration.
He maintained that the proposal reflects Iran's important position in safeguarding maritime security across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region.
Baqaei also argued that restoring stability to international energy transportation routes would require the US administration to demonstrate genuine political commitment to breaking the ongoing diplomatic impasse.
Among Tehran's key conditions are the removal of the American naval blockade, an end to the war, the release of frozen Iranian financial assets and the lifting of sanctions introduced in recent months.
The Iranian spokesman claimed that Washington had already agreed to these conditions under the 14-point Islamabad memorandum, but accused the United States of subsequently failing to honor its commitments.
Baqaei concluded by stressing that Iran would only sign and carry out an agreement that safeguards its national interests and fully respects its legal rights.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the initiative as a clear proposal with a defined timeframe for addressing tensions in the strategically important waterway, according to reports.
During his weekly press briefing, Baqaei clarified that Tehran had not delivered any fresh initiative to Washington, emphasizing that its previously submitted two-day plan remained available for consideration.
He maintained that the proposal reflects Iran's important position in safeguarding maritime security across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region.
Baqaei also argued that restoring stability to international energy transportation routes would require the US administration to demonstrate genuine political commitment to breaking the ongoing diplomatic impasse.
Among Tehran's key conditions are the removal of the American naval blockade, an end to the war, the release of frozen Iranian financial assets and the lifting of sanctions introduced in recent months.
The Iranian spokesman claimed that Washington had already agreed to these conditions under the 14-point Islamabad memorandum, but accused the United States of subsequently failing to honor its commitments.
Baqaei concluded by stressing that Iran would only sign and carry out an agreement that safeguards its national interests and fully respects its legal rights.
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