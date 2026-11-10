Around One Million People Live In Ukrainian-Controlled Part Of Zaporizhzhia Region Regional Authorities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration spokesperson Oleksandr Kovalenko said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, displaced people have already become full-fledged members of local communities.

"They include not only residents of the Zaporizhzhia region, but also people from the Donetsk and Kherson regions. They have already become full-fledged members of the Zaporizhzhia community. Their children have been integrated into the education and healthcare systems. Many have found jobs here and are helping keep Zaporizhzhia and other settlements running," Kovalenko said.

He noted that volunteers and local authorities are helping residents of settlements who do not wish to evacuate by supplying them with food, water, and medicine. Some of these settlements have been without electricity, gas, and running water for a long time. Communication with residents is maintained, in particular, with the help of the military.

At the same time, according to the regional administration spokesperson, there has been no outflow of businesses from the region.

"We have many grant programs to support relocated businesses. In 2026, Zaporizhzhia region was among the very few to introduce tax holidays. These apply to land and property taxes. In this way, we are providing maximum support to our businesses," he noted.

The heating season in Zaporizhzhia began on November 2. Work is currently underway to connect consumers to the heating network. According to the spokesperson, heating is being supplied first to healthcare and educational facilities, followed by residential buildings.

"We have more than 150 boiler houses in operation. About two years ago, we began implementing a concept of energy decentralization. We now have around 50 cogeneration units, 23 of which are operational. The rest will be connected by the end of 2026. In addition, we have 23 solar power plants," Kovalenko said.

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As Ukrinform reported, power outage schedules will be eased in Zaporizhzhia for apartment buildings without centralized heating.