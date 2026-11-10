Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,220 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Russia has also lost 12,465 (+3) tanks, 25,696 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 52,158 (+46) artillery systems, 2,266 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,754 (+1) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,117 (+8) ground robotic systems, 603,351 (+1,331) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 173,013 (+525) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,892 (+3) units of special equipment.

The data are being updated.

Russia suffers record weekly losses of over 16,000 troops in early November – Ukraine's General Staff

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on November 9, nearly 150 combat engagements had taken place along the front line, with Ukraine's Defense Forces repelling more than 20 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.