ADF Down 135 Of 162 Russian Drones Launched Against Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Monday, November 9, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile (launched from the Millerovo area in Russia) and 162 Shahed-type attack drones, 96 of them jet-powered, as well as Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones. The drones were launched from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo and Millerovo in Russia, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 on Tuesday, November 10, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 135 drones.

Hits were recorded at 19 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at nine locations.

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As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of November 9, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, injuring four people in the city's Kholodnohirskyi district.