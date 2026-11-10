Five-Time Olympic Judo Champion Teddy Riner Announces Presidential Bid In France

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

French sporting legend and five-time Olympic champion judoka Teddy Riner has announced that he intends to run in next year's presidential election in France.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Riner announced his decision, describing himself as neither right-wing nor left-wing and saying his main objective was to bring French society together.

Opinion polls ahead of the presidential election, scheduled to take place in April and May following the end of President Emmanuel Macron's term, suggest that the race could be shaped by competition between opposing political camps.

Polling data also point to declining support for centrist politics, while Riner's decision to enter the presidential race has come as a surprise to political analysts, given his lack of political party backing and previous political experience.

Drawing attention to France's mounting public debt, rising cost of living and social inequalities, Riner said the country needed a sincere vision based on common sense, justice and determination rather than divisive statements.

Referring to the fighting spirit that defined his sporting career, the celebrated judoka argued that France needed an approach capable of bringing people together rather than relying on professional politicians engaged in constant disputes.

Under French electoral law, Riner, who was born in Guadeloupe, must secure 500 endorsements from elected officials at local and national levels to qualify as an official presidential candidate.

He emphasized that he was prepared to take on the challenge with the aim of restoring hope across French society.