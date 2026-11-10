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Footage Of Turkish President's Official Visit To Azerbaijan Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages


Date: 2026-11-10 01:37:18

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Azerbaijan was posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

The post reads: "The Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is eternal!"

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AzerNews

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