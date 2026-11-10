Azerbaijan Embassy Hosts Victory Day And State Flag Day Event In Washington

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States organised an event in Washington, D.C., to mark November 8, Victory Day, and November 9, State Flag Day.

The event was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in the United States and brought together members of the diplomatic corps, foreign ambassadors, military attachés, representatives of the U.S. government and local community, as well as Azerbaijani students and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The event opened with the performance of Azerbaijan's national anthem by pianist Hamaya Bakishova, a laureate of national and international competitions. Participants then observed a minute of silence in memory of Azerbaijani servicemen who lost their lives during the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as those killed in a factory explosion in the Turkish city of Izmir on November 9.

A video dedicated to Azerbaijan's historic Victory was subsequently screened.

Addressing the gathering, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahim, emphasized the special historical and spiritual significance of Victory Day and State Flag Day for the Azerbaijani people.

The ambassador noted that, as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized, the flying of Azerbaijan's tricolor flag over territories liberated from occupation symbolizes the restoration of historical justice, the country's sovereignty and the triumph of international law.

Ibrahim stressed that, despite the heavy losses and tragedies Azerbaijan endured during the war, the country had advanced peace initiatives and demonstrated its commitment to establishing lasting stability and prosperity in the region.

Referring to large-scale reconstruction and development projects underway in the liberated territories, he highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution to strengthening peace and cooperation across the South Caucasus. He also noted that progress toward regional peace had positively influenced the development of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, including their advancement toward a strategic partnership.

Acting Military Attaché of Azerbaijan to the United States Captain 3rd Rank Kamran Tahirbayli also addressed the event, stating that the victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War was the result of the Azerbaijani people's unwavering unity, the heroism of the country's Armed Forces and the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen.

Paying tribute to those who gave their lives for their homeland, Tahirbayli described Victory Day as a symbol of national pride, solidarity and determination.

He emphasized that one of the most significant outcomes of the victory was the opportunity to build a peaceful, secure and prosperous future for generations to come. Preserving and strengthening peace, he added, represents an important way of honoring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan.

Following the official proceedings, Hamaya Bakishova presented a musical program. Guests were also treated to traditional Azerbaijani cuisine during a reception.