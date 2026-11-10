Trump Presses Netanyahu to Move Forward with Gaza Proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume efforts to implement his proposed Gaza plan following Israel's parliamentary elections, according to reports.
Trump conveyed his position during a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Thursday, with the discussion reportedly involving two individuals familiar with the matter.
The American president is seeking progress on a proposal that предусматри the transfer of Gaza's administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, placing weapons under international supervision, gradually withdrawing Israeli forces and launching reconstruction initiatives, regardless of the outcome of Israel's government formation process.
Progress on the initiative had reportedly remained stalled for several months as Israel prepared for its elections, with Washington reluctant to make Gaza-related decisions a politically contentious issue during the campaign.
A senior US administration official indicated that the White House now expects the Israeli government to approve measures that were previously postponed because of domestic political considerations.
“We want to move forward cooperatively, and we need full cooperation and full partnership from the Israeli government,” the official said.
The official further emphasized that reconstruction in Gaza would remain conditional on progress toward disarming Hamas, explaining that the process would take place gradually and involve verification measures.
Trump conveyed his position during a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Thursday, with the discussion reportedly involving two individuals familiar with the matter.
The American president is seeking progress on a proposal that предусматри the transfer of Gaza's administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, placing weapons under international supervision, gradually withdrawing Israeli forces and launching reconstruction initiatives, regardless of the outcome of Israel's government formation process.
Progress on the initiative had reportedly remained stalled for several months as Israel prepared for its elections, with Washington reluctant to make Gaza-related decisions a politically contentious issue during the campaign.
A senior US administration official indicated that the White House now expects the Israeli government to approve measures that were previously postponed because of domestic political considerations.
“We want to move forward cooperatively, and we need full cooperation and full partnership from the Israeli government,” the official said.
The official further emphasized that reconstruction in Gaza would remain conditional on progress toward disarming Hamas, explaining that the process would take place gradually and involve verification measures.
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