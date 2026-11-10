Japan Supplies Philippines with Radar Technology, Surveillance Drones
(MENAFN) Japan announced Monday that it will deliver a coastal radar system and unmanned aircraft to the Philippine military through its security assistance program for partner nations, as maritime tensions involving China continue across the region.
The agreement, valued at 4.3 billion yen (approximately $27 million), was signed in Manila by Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Katsuro Kitagawa, according to reports.
Under the arrangement, the Philippine Air Force will also receive unmanned aerial vehicles designed to support surveillance and monitoring operations.
The coastal radar equipment, which will be supplied to the Philippine Navy through Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) initiative launched in 2023, represents the first completed Japanese-made defense equipment transfer to a foreign partner under the program, according to reports.
Japan's Foreign Ministry described the initiative as being of “great importance in further promoting security cooperation between Japan and the Philippines, enhancing security of important sea lanes for Japan, and contributing to maintaining and strengthening regional peace and stability.”
Tokyo and Manila have expanded their defense and security partnerships in recent years, with both countries sharing concerns over China's increasing military presence and activities across the Indo-Pacific region.
The agreement, valued at 4.3 billion yen (approximately $27 million), was signed in Manila by Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Katsuro Kitagawa, according to reports.
Under the arrangement, the Philippine Air Force will also receive unmanned aerial vehicles designed to support surveillance and monitoring operations.
The coastal radar equipment, which will be supplied to the Philippine Navy through Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) initiative launched in 2023, represents the first completed Japanese-made defense equipment transfer to a foreign partner under the program, according to reports.
Japan's Foreign Ministry described the initiative as being of “great importance in further promoting security cooperation between Japan and the Philippines, enhancing security of important sea lanes for Japan, and contributing to maintaining and strengthening regional peace and stability.”
Tokyo and Manila have expanded their defense and security partnerships in recent years, with both countries sharing concerns over China's increasing military presence and activities across the Indo-Pacific region.
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