Superior Showers Launches Redesigned Website Featuring Direct-From-Manufacturer Custom Shower Doors

MENAFN - GetNews) Superior Showers, the Tamarac glass manufacturer that designs, fabricates and installs custom shower enclosures, has launched a redesigned website at superiorshowers.

TAMARAC, Fla. - November 10, 2026 - Superior Showers, the Tamarac glass manufacturer that designs, fabricates and installs custom shower enclosures, has launched a redesigned website at superiorshowers. We built the new site around the way our business actually works: homeowners buy their shower doors direct from the shop that cuts, polishes and tempers the glass, without a reseller or outside fabricator in between.

Paul Kuenzle founded Superior Showers in 2011, and our shop at 3819 NW 49th St. in Tamarac still handles every step. The new site walks visitors through that path. Our Process page lays out the six steps, from the first call and a free in-home estimate through design, fabrication in our Tamarac facility, installation and a final walkthrough with the homeowner.

Shower doors lead the site. A Shower Styles section gives each of our 10 layouts its own page, including frameless, hinged, pivot, sliding barn-style, curved glass, neo-angle corner, steam shower and walk-in splash panel designs. Homeowners comparing custom frameless shower doors in Tamarac can see how each layout fits a bathroom before anyone measures. A separate hardware page covers CRL hardware and our own Superior Shower Hardware line, in finishes from polished chrome and brushed nickel to matte black and satin brass.

"We make our shower doors right here in Tamarac, and we wanted the website to show that," said Paul Kuenzle, founder of Superior Showers. "The new site explains the whole process in plain terms, so a homeowner knows what happens after they call and who is responsible for the glass from the measurement to the install."

The site splits our work into three lanes. Residential pages cover shower door installation, custom glass cutting, wine walls, interior glass walls and glass railings. Commercial pages serve contractors, designers and property managers, and a Wholesale section explains our glass manufacturing for other glass companies. Buyers outside our installation area can also order enclosures built to their measurements, which we crate for pickup.

Visitors will also find a project gallery, separate FAQ pages for residential, commercial and wholesale customers, and city pages for Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, Plantation, Pompano Beach, Parkland and North Lauderdale. Because we fabricate in-house, buying direct means lower pricing and a faster turnaround, and we stand behind every installation.

Homeowners planning a bathroom remodel can explore the redesigned Superior Showers website, call our Tamarac office or request a free in-home estimate online.

About Superior Showers

Superior Showers is a family-owned glass manufacturer in Tamarac, Fla., founded in 2011. We design, fabricate and install custom frameless shower doors and enclosures for South Florida homeowners, and we cut, polish and temper custom glass for contractors, businesses and other glass companies. Because we make the glass ourselves, our customers buy direct from the manufacturer.