MENAFN - GetNews)"Cannanda CB2 oils: The world's top-selling beta-caryophyllene (BCP) health solutions"Terpene Republic has launched its online store in Australia, with New Zealand customers able to register interest. It sells only authentic CB2 oils made by Cannanda, in Canada. The store is owned and run by Hubert Gourmet, Cannanda's authorized wholesale distributor in Australia. With so many copycat“CB2” brands out there, it gives shoppers one trusted place to buy the real thing. Stock sits in Perth and ships by Australia Post.

Perth, Western Australia - November 10, 2026 - Terpene Republic has launched its direct-to-consumer website, giving Australians a safe, simple way to buy real Cannanda CB2 oils. Shoppers can now order straight from, with stock held in Perth and parcels shipped by Australia Post. New Zealand customers can register their interest ahead of full availability.

Why this matters

All Cannanda CB2 products are built on beta-caryophyllene (BCP), a terpene found naturally in black pepper, clove, rosemary, and oregano.

Cannanda created CB2 oil in 2016 and coined the term at that time. Since then, the name“CB2” has become well known, and Cannanda CB2 oils remain the world's top-selling beta-caryophyllene health solutions. That recognition has attracted copycats. Across Australia and New Zealand, a growing number of brands now use the CB2 name on products that have no link to Cannanda. Some copy the look. Others copy the name. Shoppers often can't tell the difference until the product is in their hands.

Terpene Republic gives buyers a clear answer. Every product on the site is made by Cannanda in Canada. Nothing else is sold.

“People shouldn't need a detective's badge to buy an authentic bottle of CB2 oil,” said Dr. Lee Know, founder and mangaing director of Cannanda.“When you buy from Terpene Republic, you know what's in the bottle and where it came from. It's the real thing, made by the company who created CB2 oil, and started the category of beta-caryophyllene based health products.”

Who is behind Terpene Republic

Terpene Republic is owned and operated by Hubert Gourmet, Cannanda's authorized wholesale distributor in Australia. The team holds the stock, packs the parcels, and answers customer emails from Perth. That means shoppers deal with the same people who already supply Cannanda to stores across the country.

What's available at launch



CB2 Wellness (BCP terpene blend): the foundation of the whole CB2 line, and a versatile product that can be used sublingually or by inhalation (the only inhalable BCP option on the market)

CB2 HSO in original, Orange Creamsicle, and Sweet Ginger flavours: BCP with omega-3 SDA, omega-6 GLA, and polyphenols

CB2 Softgels

CB2 Cool, a new BCP product with a fresh peppermint taste Two-packs, with $5 off the pair

Help for shoppers

The Terpene Republic site also includes plain-language guides on how to choose a CB2 oil and spot a copycat. The guide covers five things to check before buying: BCP content, carrier oil, testing, origin, and the name on the label.

About Terpene Republic

Terpene Republic is an independent Australian business run by Hubert Gourmet Pty Ltd, Cannanda's authorized wholesale distributor in Australia. It is based in Perth, Western Australia.

About Cannanda

Cannanda is a Canadian natural health brand founded by Dr. Lee Know, naturopathic physician and best-selling author of Mitochonddria and the Future of Medicine (Chelsea Green, 2018). The brand is best known for their multi-award-winning CB2 oils and other products built on beta-caryophyllene.