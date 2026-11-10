B & L Glass Provides Custom Glass Railing Solutions For Napa Valley Homes And Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) At B & L Glass, we design and install custom glass railings for homes and businesses across Napa Valley, from Napa and Yountville up through Rutherford, St. Helena and Calistoga.

NAPA, Calif. - November 10, 2026 - At B & L Glass, we design and install custom glass railings for homes and businesses across Napa Valley, from Napa and Yountville up through Rutherford, St. Helena and Calistoga. Our own employed installers handle every job, and we've worked across Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties since 1958.

A lot of Napa Valley properties are built around the view, from hillside homes to vineyard estates, and a wood or metal railing cuts right across it. That's where glass railings in Napa Valley come in. We put them on decks, balconies, interior and exterior stairs, pool surrounds and mezzanines, and on mid-rise mixed-use commercial buildings up to four stories.

Which system goes in depends on the site. Want nothing but glass at eye level? Then it's a frameless glass railing, with the panels set into a CRL dry-glaze base shoe or on stainless spigots. Long runs and stairs often get a post-mounted CRL system instead. On a stair stringer or a balcony face, we might use standoff panels, which hang off the edge on point supports. And if you want something to hold onto, we can add a top rail or a cap rail.

What kind of glass? On most framed systems, tempered. Outdoors, on frameless runs, or anywhere the railing is a guard above a walking surface, we go to laminated tempered instead. All of it meets ANSI Z97.1 for safety glazing. The look is up to you. Clear or low-iron, frosted for privacy, a decorative interlayer if you want one, and CRL hardware in brushed or polished stainless, matte black, satin or oil-rubbed bronze.

"People spend a lot to get a view in Napa Valley, and the railing shouldn't be the thing that blocks it," said Jeff Rowland, CEO and owner of B & L Glass. "We pick the system that fits the deck or the stair, our own crew installs it, and if anything isn't right afterward, we come back and make it right."

Napa Valley homeowners may already know B & L Glass for frameless shower doors. Our railing work runs the same way: our own installers, and "We Make It Right" service after the sale. Homeowners, builders and property managers can request a free quote through our website.

About B & L Glass

B & L Glass has served homeowners, builders and businesses across Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties since 1958. Services include custom shower enclosures, mirrors, glass railings, interior partitions, glass wine cellars, luxury indoor/outdoor glass systems, premium windows and doors, skylights, window film, insulated glass unit replacement, custom glass cutting and fabrication, commercial storefront and architectural glazing, and emergency residential and commercial glass repair.