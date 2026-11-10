Award-Winning Author And Animal Advocate Pens New Book In Kids' Mystery Series

MENAFN - GetNews) A foiled burglary attempt at their own home propels the feline detectives of Crime Busters, Inc. into frightening new territory-that of being the victims.

Statesville, North Carolina - November 10, 2026 - Simone and Chim Chim Tanner are seasoned feline investigators, experienced at solving crimes. They operate an esteemed detective agency called Crime Busters, Inc., so they're used to having all of the answers. But when a late-night burglary attempt at their own home goes awry, the sudden pivot from the role of investigator to that of victim doesn't sit so comfortably with the furry sleuths.

As more burglaries occur within their Highland Oaks neighborhood, Simone and Chim Chim must enlist the help of old friends-including a golden retriever named Humphrey and a police K-9 named Caleb-and some new ones to solve the string of crimes, all while dealing with new developments in their owner's personal life. After their owner Audrey swore off dating last year, romance is in the air again. And Chim Chim doesn't take the news very well.

The feline detectives' only leads are a suspicious vehicle seen in their neighborhood and a maintenance man with a criminal record. Could this be an“inside job,” or are they meowing up the wrong tree? The pressure is on as Chim Chim and Simone rush to identify and catch the burglars before more neighbors are stripped of their prized possessions-and before the burglars return to the Tanner household.

Award-winning children's author Kiki Houser expertly weaves a story that is not only fun and entertaining, but also includes important concepts such as taking responsibility for one's actions and not jumping to conclusions about others. Crime Busters, Inc.: Diamond Season is the third volume in this page-turning middle-grade mystery series featuring cat detectives.

About the Author

Kiki Houser lives in the Piedmont region of North Carolina with her husband. She is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI). Her debut novel, Crime Busters, Inc.: The Alligator Alibi, won two Purple Dragonfly awards for excellence in children's literature.

If you would like more information about author Kiki Houser and Crime Busters, Inc.: Diamond Season, please contact ... or visit kikihouser.