Seoul Fintech Lab Successfully Concludes Seoul Fintech Week 2026, Expanding Global Fintech Innovation And Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews) The global digital finance event was held from October 26 to 28 at Conrad Seoul and the IFC area in Yeouido, bringing together domestic and international financial institutions, fintech companies, and investors to discuss financial AI transformation and global cooperation. Seoul Fintech Lab and IBK Industrial Bank of Korea also jointly hosted a Demo Day, providing 11 promising fintech companies with investment and business cooperation opportunities.

SEOUL, South Korea - November 10, 2026 - Seoul Fintech Lab announced that "Seoul Fintech Week 2026," a global financial event held for three days from October 26 (Mon) to 28 (Wed) at Conrad Seoul and the IFC area in Yeouido, successfully concluded.

"Seoul Fintech Week" is Seoul's leading global financial event where domestic and international financial industry experts, financial institutions, fintech companies, and investors gather to share the latest trends and innovative technologies in digital finance and explore the future direction of the fintech industry and opportunities for cooperation.

This year's event was jointly hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Financial Supervisory Service, Shinhan Financial Group, and others. Under the theme "AX-Based Digital Finance Transformation: Finance That Knows Me," participants discussed changes in the financial industry brought about by artificial intelligence technologies, including financial AI agents and data-driven personalized financial services, as well as measures for global cooperation.

On the first day of the event, October 26 (Mon), Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivered the opening remarks, followed by the "Finnovation Challenge" awards ceremony, jointly organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Shinhan Financial Group. Shin Won-geun, CEO of Kakao Pay, then delivered a keynote speech titled "A New Transformation in Finance: Financial AI Agents Just for Me," presenting the potential for the development of AI-based personalized financial services.

In the afternoon, three sessions were held: "Financial AX, Accelerating the Speed of Innovation," "The Evolution of AX: Rewriting Finance with Agents," and "Global Fintech Forum." Representatives from member countries of the Asia FinTech Alliance (AFA) across six countries, including Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as the chairman of the UK's Z/Yen Group, participated in discussions on the future direction of the global fintech industry and ways to expand international cooperation.

In particular, on the second day of the event, October 27 (Tue), Seoul Fintech Lab and IBK Industrial Bank of Korea jointly held the "2026 Seoul Fintech Week Demo Day with IBK Industrial Bank of Korea," providing promising fintech startups with opportunities to attract investment and establish business cooperation with financial institutions.

A total of 11 companies participated in the Demo Day: Gwanak Lab, DAQUV, BeringLab, Bigtech Plus, iqoocca, ConnexioH, Closer Labs, PolarPulse, histranger, Korea Deep Learning, and KAP (Korea Asset Purchase). They showcased innovative financial services and business models, introducing their technological competitiveness and growth potential.

As a result of the evaluation, Bigtech Plus, which provides a real estate MyData-based lease management service, was selected for the Seoul Fintech Innovation Award; BeringLab, an AI translation platform company specializing in regulated industries such as law and finance, was selected for the IBK Special Award; and Korea Deep Learning, a company providing VLM-based financial document recognition and review automation solutions, was selected for the Popularity Award.

Bigtech Plus, the recipient of the Seoul Fintech Innovation Award, will receive KRW 10 million (approximately USD 7,692) in business development funding and one year of complimentary office space at Seoul Fintech Lab. BeringLab, the recipient of the IBK Special Award, will receive up to KRW 20 million (approximately USD 15,385) in research and development funding, along with opportunities for technology validation and business cooperation through IBK 1st LAB. Korea Deep Learning, the recipient of the Popularity Award, will receive KRW 5 million (approximately USD 3,846) in business development funding and one year of complimentary membership at Seoul Fintech Lab.

*USD equivalents are calculated at a fixed exchange rate of KRW 1,300 per USD.

This Demo Day was particularly meaningful in that it expanded exchanges between innovative companies and financial and investment institutions, and laid the foundation for follow-up investment reviews, technology demonstrations, and business cooperation.

In addition, 24 companies and other participants took part in the corporate promotional booths operated from October 26 (Mon) to 27 (Tue), showcasing innovative financial services and technologies. The fintech recruitment pavilion supported talent recruitment through advance matching between companies and job seekers and one-on-one on-site interviews.

On the final day of the event, October 28 (Wed), digital finance seminars and financial education programs for citizens were held at The Forum in IFC, providing an opportunity to share key technological trends in the financial industry and enhance citizens' understanding of digital finance.

Through this event, Seoul Fintech Lab promoted the innovative capabilities of promising domestic fintech companies and expanded the foundation for cooperation with financial institutions and investors. Going forward, it plans to strengthen customized support for companies at each stage of growth, including investment attraction, open innovation with financial institutions, and global expansion, thereby contributing to the creation of tangible business results for fintech companies and enhancing Seoul's global fintech competitiveness.

About Seoul Fintech Lab

Established in 2018, Seoul Fintech Lab is a fintech startup support hub located in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. It supports the growth of innovative fintech companies through customized acceleration programs, investment opportunities, financial regulatory support, and global market expansion initiatives. Seoul Fintech Lab also promotes collaboration between startups, financial institutions, and investors to strengthen the fintech ecosystem. Through these efforts, it aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Korean fintech companies and position Seoul as a leading global fintech hub.