Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair Attracts Over 8,200 Buyers With Enthusiastic Participation On Public Day



Hong Kong, Nov 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 18th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair concluded successfully yesterday. The three-day fair (5-7 November) attracted over 8,200 trade buyers from 66 countries and regions. More than 620 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions showcased wine, spirits, sake, beer, low- and no-alcohol beverages from over 40 origins worldwide. On the final day of the fair, the designated Saturday Fiesta zone opened to public visitors aged 18 or above. The event attracted over 11,000 public visitors who came to sample wines and spirits from around the world and participate in a diverse programme of activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the venue. Smile l y Lam, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC, said:“The fair brings together wine and spirits producers, brands, importers, distributors, retailers and hospitality professionals from around the world. Through product showcases, business matching and industry exchange, it fosters international collaboration across the wine and spirits sector, while creating opportunities for businesses to discover new products, new markets and new business opportunities. This year's fair featured the top 10 Chinese baijiu brands, alongside a number of newly participating and distinctive wine-producing regions, as well as innovative elements such as WineTech, reflecting the increasing diversification of the wine and spirits market. The industry is also actively exploring new opportunities through product innovation, brand storytelling and technological applications. The fair further demonstrates Hong Kong's strengths as an international trading platform, not only bringing quality wines and spirits, brands and business opportunities from around the world to the city, but also helping Chinese Mainland wine and spirits enterprises and brands expand beyond their home market and capture opportunities across Asia and globally.” Global wine and spirits enterprises meet diverse market demand and foster business partnerships The acclaimed World of Spirits zone returned this year on an even larger scale. The zone brought together spirits exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, representing all eight major categories of spirits and showcasing the diversity of the global spirits landscape. Chris Dennis, Export Adviser at Australia's Investment NSW, who led a delegation of five craft spirits companies to the fair for the first time, said:“Hong Kong's reduction in duty on high-end spirits has created an excellent business environment. The fair also helped us connect with quality importers and distributors from around the world, including the Chinese Mainland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Germany and Jamaica, enabling us to establish promising business contacts.” Garage22, a craft distillery from Prague, Czechia, participating in the fair for the third time, also saw strong potential for spirits in the Asian market and showcased a range of distinctive gins. Martin PÅTMibík, CEO and Co-founder of Garage22, was pleased with this year's results:“We secured orders on the first day and connected with around 20 buyers, including local restaurant operators and buyers from the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, creating favourable conditions for further expansion in Asian markets.” In the wine sector, Italy's Calabria region, Georgia and Brazil staged dedicated pavilions for the first time this year. Calabria, in particular, made its Hong Kong debut by showcasing a range of distinctive regional wines and specialty products, using the fair as a platform to introduce its rich winemaking heritage to the Asian market. During the fair, the delegation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the HKTDC to strengthen cooperation in trade and cultural exchange. Antonio Montuoro, Calabria Regional Minister for International Cooperation Activities, said:“Hong Kong is an important hub connecting the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN markets, enabling us to introduce our distinctive wines and lifestyle to industry professionals across Asia. Through the fair, we hope to expand our wine sales and distribution network while also encouraging more trade professionals and consumers to visit our wineries, historic towns and coastline in the future.” Irakli Cholobargia, CEO of the Clay & Wine Association, which led a Georgian pavilion featuring 10 boutique wineries, said:“Hong Kong's unique advantages help our member wineries expand their international customer base. During the fair, we successfully connected with professional buyers from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Vietnam, Australia and Spain, bringing us closer to our long-term goal of exporting 20,000 bottles of wine annually for each member winery.” Buyers also reported strong sourcing results. Mike Bailey, Group Category Director at UAE-based liquor wholesaler The Bottle Store, returned to the fair for a second consecutive year and said:“After successfully placing orders through the fair last year, we have further expanded our sourcing portfolio this year and expect to conclude orders worth up to US$100,000 with an Australian exhibitor. We have also identified Italian grappa that suits the preferences of the Middle East market, as well as amaro, a liqueur that has been gaining significant attention in the cocktail scene in recent years. The results have far exceeded our expectations.” China's wine and spirits industry becomes younger, more diverse and more global as emerging markets show strong potential China's wine and spirits industry has accelerated its international expansion in recent years. This year's fair brought together the top 10 Chinese baijiu brands. In addition to actively exploring overseas markets, baijiu producers are attracting a new generation of consumers through brand positioning aimed at younger consumers, cross-category innovation and brand upgrading. Lv Furong, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sichuan Council (CCPIT Sichuan), which has participated in the fair for four consecutive years, said:“We regard the fair as a key springboard to take Sichuan baijiu to global markets. This year, we are highlighting innovative 29–30% ABV low-alcohol baijiu, fruit-aroma baijiu and premium grain spirits tailored to the younger consumer market. Buyer response has been overwhelmingly positive. We successfully connected with buyers from India, Vietnam, Dubai and Australia, while effectively expanding our reach into Southeast Asian and European markets, demonstrating that Chinese baijiu is steadily gaining a foothold in the international market.” During the fair, the CCPIT Sichuan and the HKTDC signed an MOU to jointly strengthen the international promotion and market development of Chinese baijiu, further leveraging Hong Kong's strengths as an international trading platform. Beyond the rapid global expansion of Chinese baijiu, Chinese wines are also drawing growing international attention. Wines from regions including Xinjiang, Ningxia and Xizang attracted overseas buyers with their distinctive terroirs and winemaking traditions, showcasing the diversity and development of China's wine industry. Bobo Ng, Managing Director of Hong Kong Canton Wilson International Investment Trading Company Limited, representing Pazhu Vineyard in Xizang, said:“Hong Kong is an ideal platform for distinctive mainland wineries seeking to expand into international markets. During the fair, we generated on-site sales exceeding HK$10,000 and successfully attracted high-end buyers for discussions, including sommeliers from Hong Kong Jockey Club restaurants and representatives from private clubs. These results have helped us establish a first-year sales target of HK$500,000 in the Hong Kong and Macao markets, laying a solid foundation for the brand's further expansion overseas.” While expanding internationally, mainland wine and spirits producers are also responding to market demand through product innovation and brand storytelling. Guizhou Renhuai JiangXiang Wine Industry Sales Co., Ltd. showcased its internationally oriented innovation with Renhuai Sauce-Flavour Whisky, a product that combines the characteristics of traditional sauce-aroma baijiu with whisky flavour profiles. Meanwhile, Ningxia Helanhong Winery Co., Ltd. unveiled a special product commemorating the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, attracting buyer interest and using Hong Kong's platform to increase its international brand exposure. Global buyers are also increasingly optimistic about the international development prospects of China's wine and spirits sector. Albert Tan, Founder of Malaysian buyer Albertwines2u, said:“With Chinese wines and baijiu becoming increasingly popular in Malaysia, particularly among Chinese restaurants and emerging bars, we are actively introducing more premium products. We have begun discussions with three potential suppliers from Ningxia and Xinjiang, with an initial procurement budget of US$50,000 and the aim of establishing long-term agency and distribution partnerships.” Hong Kong-inspired flavours win over buyers as low- and no-alcohol drinks gain momentum Local brands are actively using the fair to explore overseas business opportunities and showcase Hong Kong's distilling craftsmanship and creative drinks culture. Products incorporating distinctive local flavours attracted considerable buyer interest. Kainny Chin, Co-Founder of Quadran Ltd, said:“Inspired by Hong Kong's iconic salted lime 7-Up drink, we created a gin cocktail that blends local flavours with innovative mixology. The response to our participation far exceeded expectations, attracting distributors and food and beverage groups from ASEAN, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong for partnership discussions. This further demonstrates the market potential and international appeal of Hong Kong's original beverages.” As consumers place increasing emphasis on healthier lifestyles, the market for low- and no-alcohol beverages continues to grow rapidly. This year's fair featured a wide range of such products, including craft beers, non-alcoholic fermented drinks and fruit-flavoured sodas, offering more choices for food pairing and social occasions. Cleddau Brewing Co. from Wales, the United Kingdom, chose the fair to launch its new brand in Asia, showcasing its much-discussed two-in-one craft beer concept. Each flavour is available in both a HI (higher-alcohol) and LO (lower-alcohol) version. Rhys Jones, Managing Director of Cleddau Brewing Co., said:“On the first day, we connected with around 20 companies from Asia and other overseas markets. A Hong Kong food and beverage buyer placed an on-site order for product samples to test the market response. We estimate the fair could generate around US$50,000 in orders.” WineTech drives transformation as AI and innovation reshape the industry As AI and digital technologies become increasingly integrated into the wine and spirits industry, the use of innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience has become a key focus for the sector. During the fair, the Tech for the Wine & Spirits Industry Forum brought together company representatives to share their insights. Speakers included Alvin Lam, Founder of Courser of Woodland, which provides whisky investment and trading services, and Ricky Chan, Co-Founder of XOXO Beverages, who showcased innovative cocktail experiences enabled by intelligent bartending technology. Cocktail culture on the rise as professional events and tastings drew strong response More than 40 events were held during the fair, providing industry participants with valuable insights into the latest market developments and trends. Four Masters of Wine, Bill Liu, Debra Meiburg, Jennifer Docherty and Xing Wei, hosted a series of masterclasses and signature events, offering in-depth exploration of wines and sparkling wines from around the world. Industry participants arrived early for the sessions, which were filled to capacity, creating a lively atmosphere for wine tasting and discussion. The popular Sommelier's Picks programme, curated by three leading sommeliers, was also well received by the industry. Master Sommelier Derek Li, together with award-winning sommeliers Carlito Chiu and Anty Fung, selected a total of 20 favourite wines and spirits through blind tastings. Their picks were marked with dedicated labels to help buyers and visitors identify them easily. The inaugural Sommelier's Picks Sharing Session also attracted a strong turnout. During the session, the sommeliers shared their wine selection criteria, tasting experiences and views on market trends, while guiding participants through tastings of the selected wines. The event received an enthusiastic response from wine lovers and trade professionals alike. A series of tasting events were also organised throughout the fair, giving industry participants deeper insights into wines and spirits from various regions. Highlights included the Cathay Global Wine and Spirits Awards Asia – Winner Tasting, Xinjiang Wine Masterclass and Bordeaux Wine Tasting Session Supported by the Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB). These events attracted buyers and wine enthusiasts who arrived early to participate and exchange views, while enjoying the featured wines. With cocktail culture continuing to gain popularity, this year's fair introduced a series of spirit- and cocktail-themed events and parties, offering trade buyers and beverage enthusiasts interactive and immersive experiences. A major highlight was a sharing session hosted by actress and wine expert Bernice Liu, featuring representatives from some of Asia's most acclaimed bars, including Bar Leone, which was ranked No. 1 in the World's 50 Best Bars list for two consecutive years, as well as COA, Penicillin, The Opposites and The Savory Project. Industry leaders shared insights into market trends and the evolution of cocktail culture, attracting buyers from the bar, hospitality and F&B sectors for networking and sourcing opportunities. Nic Law, Co-Founder of local gin brand N.I.P., said:“The participation of world-class bars such as Bar Leone in the cocktail-themed programme significantly enhanced the fair's appeal. It attracted a broader mix of buyers from the bar, hospitality, and distribution sectors, while providing industry players with valuable insights into global cocktail trends and evolving consumer preferences. The initiative also created new opportunities for brands to expand their presence in premium dining and bar channels.” Other highlights included the Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2026, Creative Chinese Sauce-aroma Baijiu Cocktail Award, and Geonbae, a spirits-focused event organised by KOTRA Hong Kong. On the public day, visitors also enjoyed FIGARO AFTER HOURS, a Cantopop music and cocktail party that further enriched the visitor experience. The wide-ranging programme attracted strong participation from both industry professionals and the public, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the fair. EXHIBITION+ extends business opportunities beyond the fair The fair continued to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid online-and-offline format. Buyers can use the Scan2Match function of the HKTDC Marketplace App to bookmark their favourite exhibitors. Exhibitors and buyers can also engage in online business negotiations and matching through the Click2Match smart business matching platform until 14 November 2026. W ebsite Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair: Photo download: The Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair concluded successfully yesterday. The three-day fair attracted over 8,200 trade buyers from 66 countries and regions for sourcing and business discussions, while over 11,000 public visitors attended the public day. The fair welcomed more than 620 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions. Yanghe, one of the top 10 Chinese baijiu brands, showcased its signature products at this year's fair, introducing them to overseas buyers and supporting Chinese baijiu's further international expansion. The debut Calabria, Italy pavilion featured a large-scale showcase of the region's distinctive wines and speciality products. The acclaimed World of Spirits zone returned this year, featuring all eight major categories of spirits and showcasing the richness and diversity of the global spirits landscape. More than 40 professional tastings, forums and networking events were held during the fair, including a masterclass hosted by Master of Wine Xing Wei. Actress and wine expert Bernice Liu hosted the Taste with Bernice guided tasting session, leading participants on a journey of wine discovery, while fostering lively exchange among attendees. Geonbae, a spirits-focused event organised by KOTRA Hong Kong, showcased a variety of distinctive Korean spirits. Renowned Korean mixologist Danny Youngmin Park also gave a live demonstration, providing industry participants with deeper insights into Korean drinking culture and market opportunities. The fair hosted a range of wine and spirits award ceremonies and competitions, including the Cathay Global Wine and Spirits Awards Asia Award Ceremony. On the public day, the fair also hosted FIGARO AFTER HOURS, a cocktail music party. The final day of the fair was open to the public, with visitors enjoying wines and spirits from around the world through dedicated tasting zones and activities. The venue was bustling and filled with a vibrant atmosphere.

Media enquiries: For enquiries, please contact: HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: [email protected] Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

