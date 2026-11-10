Cloudbreak Pharma Inc. (02592.HK) Unveils Phase III Topline Data For CBT-001: The First Randomized, Double-Blind Validation Of A Drug Treatment For Pterygium



Hong Kong, Nov 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In ophthalmic clinical practice, pterygium has long been a condition for which surgery is the only treatment option. A benign proliferative disease of the ocular surface-triggered by factors such as ultraviolet (UV) exposure-pterygium involves lesion tissue that progressively advances onto the cornea, causing hyperemia, a foreign-body sensation and, in some cases, vision loss. Surgical excision remains the only intervention capable of altering the disease's course, yet its high postoperative recurrence rate, together with the greater complexity of recurrent lesions, has long posed a vexing challenge for clinicians. Worldwide, targeted drug development for the condition has remained essentially a unmet medical need. That stalemate is now breaking. On November 5, 2026, Cloudbreak Pharma-B(02592) released topline data from CBT-CS301, a multiregional, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial of its lead candidate, CBT-001, in pterygium. Both of the study's co-primary endpoints delivered statistically highly significant improvements-marking the first time a pharmacotherapy for pterygium has been validated within a rigorous randomized, double-blind, controlled framework. Both Co-Primary Endpoints Met: What the Clinical Data Reveal About CBT-001's Disease-Modifying Potential According to the key data summary released by Cloudbreak Pharma, CBT-001 showed an effective and durable efficacy profile. For the conjunctival hyperemia endpoint, both CBT-001 dose(0.1% and 0.2%) showed statistically highly significant gains over placebo at Month 3 (P<0.001). Encouragingly, this symptomatic relief was detectable as early as Week 2 after the start of dosing and was sustained through the entire follow-up period out to Month 12. On the pterygium lesion length measure-which gauges the ability to hold back the lesion's continued advance onto the cornea-both dose groups likewise showed statistically significant reductions versus control at Month 12 (P<0.001). Per the announcement, lesion length was reduced by approximately 10% from baseline relative to placebo. In the long-term treatment of a progressive disease, the clinical value of such a figure is best read along the time axis. Notably, the announcement stressed that the treatment effect at Month 12 had not yet reached a plateau. In other words, as treatment continues, the drug's effect in slowing lesion expansion keeps accumulating rather than does not plateau at a fixed time point. This time-dependent pattern lends objective support to the rationale behind the multi-kinase inhibitor (MKI): rather than merely relieving the surface symptom of hyperemia, the drug seeks to modify the disease at its source-targeting the underlying mechanisms that drive both angiogenesis and fibrosis. P<0.001, indicating a very low probability that these benefits occurred by chance, further establishing the drug's definitive clinical efficacy. On safety, the announcement reported that CBT-001 was overall well tolerated. The most frequently reported adverse event was superficial punctate keratitis, although most cases were mild and resolved with supportive care artificial tears; the rate of treatment discontinuation due to adverse events was very low. Such a profile is consistent with what is clinically expected of a topically administered ocular surface therapy. A 659-Patient Global Multicenter Trial: Clinical Execution and the Industry's Early Bets A trial's success hinges not only on a molecule's mechanism but also on the quality of its execution. The CBT-001 Phase III study (CBT-CS301) is a large-scale global multicenter effort that enrolled 659 patients across the United States, China, Australia, New Zealand and India. Of these, 164 were assigned to the 0.1% arm, 329 to the 0.2% arm and 166 to the placebo arm. Across double-blind dosing and follow-up lasting 12 months-and in some cases as long as 24 months-keeping 659 participants adherent while standardizing data collection across regions and centers put the sponsor's clinical-operations capabilities to a severe test. A breakdown at any point could have compromised data quality. That CBT-001 completed enrollment and follow-up on schedule and ultimately delivered topline results with both co-primary endpoints met is, in itself, objective evidence of Cloudbreak Pharma's execution capability and systematic operations. Bringing a several-hundred-patient global multicenter trial to completion has validated Cloudbreak Pharma's ability to execute. In ophthalmic drug development, however, the real test often lies in the exceptionally high bar of regulatory review. According to a 2025 review of ophthalmic drug development published in npj Digital Medicine, only 17 new ophthalmic drugs have been approved by the FDA since 2010. Against such a stringent backdrop, CBT-001 has not only become the world's first pterygium candidate to achieve statistically significant improvements on both Phase III primary endpoints; it has also, in substantive terms, cleared a formidable barrier in ophthalmic drug development. The clinical breakthrough both validates the drug's therapeutic potential and lays a solid scientific foundation for the further related discussions and commercialization plans that follow. Buoyed by that clinical and regulatory certainty, industry players moved proactively well before the data readout. In April 2020, Grand Pharma secured exclusive Greater China rights for an upfront payment of RMB59.5 million; in August 2024, Santen Pharmaceutical picked up rights to Japan and six Southeast Asian countries for an upfront payment of US$91 million. Well before the current Phase III topline readout, the two strategic partners had already committed tens of millions in upfront capital to lock down core markets-an endorsement of the industry's professional judgment on both the multi-kinase inhibitor (MKI) mechanism and the asset's underlying commercial value. Conclusion: From Clinical Validation to Regulatory Engagement From the design and execution of the Phase III trial through to the readout of its initial clinical data, CBT-001 has validated the disease-modifying potential of a multi-kinase inhibitor (MKI) in pterygium. Cloudbreak Pharma will now take these data and initiate discussions with the U.S. FDA and China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to evaluate regulatory pathways for submission and commercialization. For a company advancing multiple ocular surface pipeline programs and already backed by cross-border BD partnerships, the milestone is more than a rigorous clinical validation. It signals that an indication long starved of pharmacotherapy has taken a decisive step toward a true“0-to-1” intervention-one that establishes a medical treatment where none existed. Its progress through regulatory approval and commercialization will, without question, remain a focal point for the global ophthalmic community and the industry alike.

