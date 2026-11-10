Syria, Jordan Strengthen Economic Ties Through New Cooperation Agreements
(MENAFN) Syria and Jordan have concluded 11 cooperation agreements covering transportation, trade, investment and several other sectors, including a proposed railway connection that could support a regional transport corridor linking Saudi Arabia with Türkiye through both countries.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced the agreements during a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at Tishreen Palace in Damascus.
Al-Shaibani explained that the third meeting of the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council commenced on Sunday, with discussions addressing 19 different sectors. The meetings concluded Monday with ministerial discussions, bilateral consultations and the signing of the cooperation documents.
The newly signed agreements address several areas, including cloud seeding operations in the Yarmouk River basin, food security, supply chains, investment, civil aviation, scholarships and academic cooperation.
Both governments also reached an understanding to expand operations at the Jaber-Nasib border crossing, allowing it to function around the clock. The improvements will include dedicated routes for commercial trucks and passengers, alongside an electronic connection between the customs systems of both countries.
Additionally, the two sides endorsed a $47 million initiative to rehabilitate a highway connecting their territories.
Further discussions focused on establishing a shared economic city along the border, upgrading the existing free trade zone and strengthening cooperation through the activation of their joint business council, according to al-Shaibani.
He also highlighted the growing commercial relationship between Damascus and Amman, revealing that bilateral trade had nearly tripled over the past year to reach $330 million.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced the agreements during a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at Tishreen Palace in Damascus.
Al-Shaibani explained that the third meeting of the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council commenced on Sunday, with discussions addressing 19 different sectors. The meetings concluded Monday with ministerial discussions, bilateral consultations and the signing of the cooperation documents.
The newly signed agreements address several areas, including cloud seeding operations in the Yarmouk River basin, food security, supply chains, investment, civil aviation, scholarships and academic cooperation.
Both governments also reached an understanding to expand operations at the Jaber-Nasib border crossing, allowing it to function around the clock. The improvements will include dedicated routes for commercial trucks and passengers, alongside an electronic connection between the customs systems of both countries.
Additionally, the two sides endorsed a $47 million initiative to rehabilitate a highway connecting their territories.
Further discussions focused on establishing a shared economic city along the border, upgrading the existing free trade zone and strengthening cooperation through the activation of their joint business council, according to al-Shaibani.
He also highlighted the growing commercial relationship between Damascus and Amman, revealing that bilateral trade had nearly tripled over the past year to reach $330 million.
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