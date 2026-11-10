TORRAS Launches Flasheye Dot, A Smart Charger That Displays Iphone Model And Charging Status
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 November 2026 – TORRAS (楽創未来株式会社), a mobile accessory brand, has released the USBC charger 'FlashEye Dot'. FlashEye Dot is a smart charger that detects the iPhone model and battery status to deliver appropriate charging power. It shows the device model name, charging output and remaining battery level on its display in real time. It offers up to 45W USBC output. It can charge an iPhone 17 Pro up to 50% in around 20 minutes and is also compatible with iPad and MacBook Air. Equipped with GaN and ToraIce lowtemperature charging protection technology, it regulates temperature during charging and features over-current, over-voltage and overheating protection. Its 45° angled display auto-rotates based on the charger's orientation. Tapping the top of the Dot triggers fun facial expressions on screen. The product comes with an 18-month warranty starting from the date of purchase.
Note: iPhone 18 supports fast charging but does not work with the model detection function.
Note: iPhone 18 supports fast charging but does not work with the model detection function.
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