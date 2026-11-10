Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Achieves LEED® Gold Precertification
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Recognition under the U.S. Green Building Council's rating system confirms the 22-residence tower is on track for full certification on completion BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – Porsche Design Tower Bangkok has achieved LEED Gold Precertification under the internationally recognized green building rating system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The independent design-stage review confirms the 22-residence towerscheduled for completion in December 2028, is on track to enter the full certification process once finished, utilizing proposed strategies that address energy efficiency, resource use, and indoor environmental quality.
The review was carried out in October 2026 by Green Business Certification Inc. Developer PDTB Ananda Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ananda Development PCL, will apply for full LEED certification once the tower is finished.
This precertification reflects Porsche Design's approach to sustainability by prioritizing a product's entire life cycle. The brand's philosophy centers on timeless design, ensuring the building will hold its value for decades. For future owners, the rating adds independent assurance that the project meets international green benchmarks – from their luxury Sky Villas to the EV-ready“Passion Spaces” built to house their car collections.
Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development, said:“Our ambition is to create a home shaped around residents' lifestyles and personal passions, while also embracing the philosophy of creating lasting value. LEED Gold Precertification adds an independently assessed environmental standard to that vision. It ensures the tower will optimally serve its residents over time alongside the conscious choices we make about energy and resource use, marking an important step towards delivering on our promise.”
Located on Sukhumvit 38 in Bangkok's Thonglor district, the tower offers just 22 exclusive residences. Each multi-level home combines private lift access with thoughtfully planned spaces for entertaining and wellness, alongside a private swimming pool and customizable Passion Spaces.
For a private show suite viewing please email... or visit pdtowerbangkok.
The review was carried out in October 2026 by Green Business Certification Inc. Developer PDTB Ananda Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ananda Development PCL, will apply for full LEED certification once the tower is finished.
This precertification reflects Porsche Design's approach to sustainability by prioritizing a product's entire life cycle. The brand's philosophy centers on timeless design, ensuring the building will hold its value for decades. For future owners, the rating adds independent assurance that the project meets international green benchmarks – from their luxury Sky Villas to the EV-ready“Passion Spaces” built to house their car collections.
Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development, said:“Our ambition is to create a home shaped around residents' lifestyles and personal passions, while also embracing the philosophy of creating lasting value. LEED Gold Precertification adds an independently assessed environmental standard to that vision. It ensures the tower will optimally serve its residents over time alongside the conscious choices we make about energy and resource use, marking an important step towards delivering on our promise.”
Located on Sukhumvit 38 in Bangkok's Thonglor district, the tower offers just 22 exclusive residences. Each multi-level home combines private lift access with thoughtfully planned spaces for entertaining and wellness, alongside a private swimming pool and customizable Passion Spaces.
For a private show suite viewing please email... or visit pdtowerbangkok.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment