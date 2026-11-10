FWD's Record-Breaking Life Insurance Policy Sets New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Landmark policy showcases FWD's leadership in serving high-net-worth customers and delivering sophisticated wealth planning and protection strategiesHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – FWD Private (Bermuda) today announced that it has achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title for the most valuable life insurance policy *. Valued at USD318 million, the record-breaking policy issued by FWD Private provides a tailored, comprehensive solution that supports an individual customer's wealth preservation and intergenerational legacy planning.
Established in 2023, FWD Private offers comprehensive legacy planning solutions and services for high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. The achievement highlights FWD's proven ability to serve the complex protection and wealth planning needs through innovative solutions and dedicated advisory capabilities.
Shelyne Shum, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer, FWD Private, said,“This record-breaking policy marks an important milestone for FWD and reflects the trust that HNW customers place in us. It further reinforces FWD's leadership in the HNW segment and demonstrates our proven capabilities across wealth and legacy planning and protection strategies. Building on our strong foundation, FWD Private continues to accelerate growth across Asia and deliver tailored legacy planning solutions that empower customers and their families to truly celebrate living.”
She added,“A case of this scale and complexity calls for tremendous collaboration. My heartfelt thanks go to our external partners, including broker adviser Charles Monat Associates, private bank and reinsurers, as well as internal teams across distribution, case management, product solutions, underwriting and corporate governance, for their dedication and collective effort in delivering this remarkable policy. This achievement is also a testament to the strength of our distribution network and the deep partnerships we have built across the industry.”
Teddy Chu, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong, Charles Monat Associates, said,“We are incredibly proud to contribute to this new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title of the most valuable life insurance policy for the second consecutive time, led by the same Charles Monat Associates consultant. Our track record and experience in advising clients on complex solutions has played a key role in supporting the appropriate legacy solution for this remarkable case. This new record policy underscores Hong Kong's position as one of the world's leading wealth management and life insurance hub, reinforcing the importance of collaboration among brokers, insurers, and bank partners to address the evolving wealth planning needs of HNW and UHNW individuals.”
As FWD continues to expand its HNW business across Hong Kong and beyond, the company remains focused on its compelling proposition that brings together product and service innovation, customer experience excellence and time-to-market agility, making it the preferred insurance brand for customers with sophisticated wealth planning and protection needs.
*The certificate was received on 9 November 2026 in Hong Kong.
Established in 2023, FWD Private offers comprehensive legacy planning solutions and services for high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. The achievement highlights FWD's proven ability to serve the complex protection and wealth planning needs through innovative solutions and dedicated advisory capabilities.
Shelyne Shum, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer, FWD Private, said,“This record-breaking policy marks an important milestone for FWD and reflects the trust that HNW customers place in us. It further reinforces FWD's leadership in the HNW segment and demonstrates our proven capabilities across wealth and legacy planning and protection strategies. Building on our strong foundation, FWD Private continues to accelerate growth across Asia and deliver tailored legacy planning solutions that empower customers and their families to truly celebrate living.”
She added,“A case of this scale and complexity calls for tremendous collaboration. My heartfelt thanks go to our external partners, including broker adviser Charles Monat Associates, private bank and reinsurers, as well as internal teams across distribution, case management, product solutions, underwriting and corporate governance, for their dedication and collective effort in delivering this remarkable policy. This achievement is also a testament to the strength of our distribution network and the deep partnerships we have built across the industry.”
Teddy Chu, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong, Charles Monat Associates, said,“We are incredibly proud to contribute to this new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title of the most valuable life insurance policy for the second consecutive time, led by the same Charles Monat Associates consultant. Our track record and experience in advising clients on complex solutions has played a key role in supporting the appropriate legacy solution for this remarkable case. This new record policy underscores Hong Kong's position as one of the world's leading wealth management and life insurance hub, reinforcing the importance of collaboration among brokers, insurers, and bank partners to address the evolving wealth planning needs of HNW and UHNW individuals.”
As FWD continues to expand its HNW business across Hong Kong and beyond, the company remains focused on its compelling proposition that brings together product and service innovation, customer experience excellence and time-to-market agility, making it the preferred insurance brand for customers with sophisticated wealth planning and protection needs.
*The certificate was received on 9 November 2026 in Hong Kong.
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