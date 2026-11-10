MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ).

U.S. midterm election shifts, strong nonfarm payrolls driving rate hike bets, and a tech equity slump triggered a sharp crypto pull-back. Spot BTC ETFs saw $1.28 billion in weekly outflows, pushing year-to-date net flows negative. Near-term focus centers on upcoming CPI data and post-election regulatory realignments.

On the macro and political fronts, following the U.S. midterm election outcomes where Democrats secured control of both Congressional chambers, expectations for near-term digital asset legislation are being fundamentally reassessed. Compounding this, U.S. October nonfarm payrolls surged by 165,000, far exceeding the forecasted 65,000, pushing unemployment down to 4.1%. This prompted markets to price in an 80% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike on December 9, driving the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield up to around 4.9% and dragging Bitcoin below key moving averages.

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Institutional capital flows registered sharp retrenchment. U.S. spot BTC ETFs recorded a net weekly outflow of approximately $1.28 billion for the week of November 2 to November 6, marking the largest single-week withdrawal in the second half of 2026. This move flipped the year-to-date cumulative flow for 2026 into negative territory, standing at a net outflow of $914 million, driven largely by BlackRock's IBIT which saw $1.21 billion in weekly redemptions. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index plummeted to 25, while the Coinbase Premium stayed negative at -0.15%. A brutal sell-off in U.S. tech on November 5, marked by a 5.52% drop in the Nasdaq and a 12.25% plunge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, triggered broader margin calls that further spilled into digital assets.

Looking ahead, Bitfire Research views the market as being in a breakdown and bottom-seeking phase. We are monitoring three main structural vectors:

Regulatory Shift Post-Midterms: With Congressional leadership changing hands, the passage of the CLARITY Act before year-end appears unlikely. When the new Congress convenes next year, Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees are expected to prioritize conflict-of-interest, anti-money laundering, and investor protection mandates. In the short term, focus centers on administrative actions, particularly the CFTC's public consultation on retail leverage and margin trading (Regulation CAM), closing December 14. Macroeconomic Pressure Points: Although Brent crude eased by roughly 13% to $98.32 per barrel, elevated Treasury yields continue to constrain valuation multiples across risk assets. Markets are turned toward the October U.S. CPI release on November 10 and the Fed meeting minutes on November 18, which will offer crucial guidance ahead of the December 9 FOMC decision. Security & Infrastructure Resilience: A surge in AI-driven network security challenges has highlighted asset safety as a crucial theme. Historically, major security crises have consistently accelerated the institutionalization of compliance, custody, and risk controls, eventually positioning the ecosystem for more mature growth over the long run.

On the technical front, BTC's 7-day MA ($77,193) has crossed below its 20-day MA ($79,364), confirming a bearish alignment, while the 14-day RSI sits at 35.1, reflecting sustained selling pressure without reaching extreme oversold levels. Price action remains pinned near the lower Bollinger Band ($74,387), with the middle band ($79,364) serving as the main resistance level. Immediate focus turns to the November 10 CPI release and the November 11 MSCI index review; a decisive breach below the $74,400 to $75,000 support zone could open room for further liquidity sweeps, while upside resistance remains anchored at $80,000 and $84,000.

About Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ) is a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia, committed to building the Asia-Pacific's first private-banking-grade digital asset steward. Holding SFC Type 1, 4 and 9 Licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Group delivers compliant, secure and efficient one-stop digital asset services for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals.

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