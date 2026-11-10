Oil Sands Stock Greenfire Resources Ltd. (TSX: GFR) (NYSE: GFR) Soars On Acquisition News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for Greenfire Resources Ltd. (TSX: GFR ) (NYSE: GFR ).

Greenfire is an oil sands producer actively developing its long-life and low-decline thermal oil assets in the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada

The stock makes the TSX top gainer list today following acquisition news. Greenfire is trading at $10.93 +3.00 (+37.83%) as of this report with a morning high of $10.98. The stock is trading at $7.74 +2.14 (+38.22%) on the NYSE.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSX: SCR ) and Greenfire Resources Ltd. (TSX: GFR) (NYSE: GFR) today announced a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") for Strathcona to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Greenfire (the "Transaction").

AdvertisementTransaction Structure

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Greenfire shareholders may elect to receive, at their election, either:

0.25 shares of Strathcona for each share of Greenfire (the "GFR Share Option"), equating to $9.09 per Greenfire share or a 15% premium to Greenfire's closing share price on November 6, 2026 based on Strathcona's closing price on the same day, or;

$11.00 in cash per Greenfire share (the "GFR Cash Option"), equating to a 39% premium to Greenfire's closing share price on November 6, 2026, or a 26% premium to Greenfire's trailing 30-day volume-weighted-average price.

Strategic RationaleBenefits for Both Strathcona and Greenfire

Unification of Two Complementary Businesses with Parallel Growth Plans - The Transaction will bring together two long-life oil sands and heavy oil companies, better positioned to execute each company's growth plans. Over the next five years Strathcona and Greenfire each plan to grow production at an 11-12% CAGR through a combination of drilling to fill existing facilities and brownfield expansions. Beyond 2031, both companies also have attractive brownfield and greenfield growth opportunities across prospective areas such as Plover Lake, Taiga, Glenbogie, Selina, Muriel Lake, Corner, and Chard. The improved access to capital of the combined business is expected to allow the acceleration of each of these standalone plans.

Expanded SAGD Scale and Expertise - The combined business will have over 3.0 billion barrels of proved plus probable ("2P") oil reserves, equating to a 2P reserves life index of 54 years, the longest of any publicly traded company in Canada (by approximately 20 years) upon closing. The combined business will be the 4th largest SAGD operator in Canada and the only company with significant operations across all three major oil sands deposits (Athabasca, Cold Lake and Lloydminster) and all major producing formations (the McMurray, Clearwater and Mannville). Strathcona expects the combined business to benefit from shared learnings and best practices across business units, driving improved operational performance.

Unique Market Position - The combined business will be the only publicly traded oil sands company with current oil sands production between 25 and 450 Mbbls / d, offering a more rapid growth profile than larger oil sands operators and a better capitalized, lower risk asset base than smaller oil sands operators. Strathcona will be the only oil sands operator without natural gas or downstream operations, providing investors the only long-life oil "pure play".

Benefits for Strathcona

Meaningful Synergies and Extended Tax Horizon: Strathcona expects to realize approximately $75 million of annual run-rate synergies within the first year of combined operations, due to a combination of lower borrowing costs, procurement efficiencies, and the removal of duplicative public company costs. In addition, Greenfire's $2.8 billion of tax pools ($2.0 billion of which are immediately deductible) are expected to allow Strathcona to extend its cash tax horizon from 2027 to 2031 at US$75 / bbl WTI, resulting in approximately $400 million of expected cash tax savings over the next four years.

Accelerates Path to Investment Grade Credit Rating: Strathcona expects the combined business will have the necessary size and scale to earn an investment grade credit rating in the Canadian bond market within one year of closing, lowering Strathcona's cost of borrowing, reducing midstream costs, and increasing its financial flexibility.

Immediately Accretive to Net Asset Value and Free Cash Flow: The Transaction is expected to be approximately 6% accretive to Strathcona's YE 2025 proved plus probable net asset value, after-tax per share ("2P NAV"), including synergies, and immediately accretive to free cash flow after sustaining capital.

Benefits for Greenfire

Option for Continued Participation in Strathcona on Accretive Basis: The GFR Share Option share exchange ratio is directly in-line with the relative standalone 2P NAV of Strathcona and Greenfire. Inclusive of synergies, the GFR Share Option is expected to be immediately accretive to free cash flow after sustaining capital and approximately 3% accretive relative to Greenfire's standalone 2P NAV.

Participation in Lower Risk, Scaled Business: The GFR Share Option provides Greenfire shareholders with the opportunity to participate in a larger, diversified business instead of a single-asset company, reducing single-event risk while increasing access to capital to accelerate organic growth.

Option for Immediate Attractive Cash Premium: The GFR Cash Option provides an attractive premium for Greenfire shareholders who are not looking for continued participation, reflective of the unique value and synergy opportunities Greenfire is contributing to Strathcona.

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