Biotech Stock Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) Surges On Japanese Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

The stock is trading at $3.0900 +0.9500 (+44.39%) on volume of over 74 Million shares making the Nasdaq top gainers list following news. The stock has a day's high of $3.93.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA ) and KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4569), a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of paridiprubart in Japan.

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Under the terms of the agreement, Kyorin will obtain an exclusive license to further develop and commercialize Edesa's drug candidate, paridiprubart, in Japan, in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Edesa will receive an upfront payment of $12 million and is eligible to receive additional development, regulatory and sales-based milestones up to approximately $134 million, a portion of which is denominated in Japanese yen. Edesa is also eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of the product in Japan. Kyorin will fund development, regulatory and commercialization activities in Japan for the treatment of ARDS and has been granted a right of first negotiation for acute kidney injury (AKI) and a non-exclusive right to negotiate for other potential indications. Edesa will manufacture and supply product to Kyorin and the parties will coordinate development activities. Edesa retains all rights to paridiprubart outside of Japan. Japan is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets, accounting for approximately 4 to 5 percent of global pharmaceutical spending.

Paridiprubart is a monoclonal antibody candidate that targets toll-like receptor 4, a key regulator of the innate immune response. In a Phase 3 study in hospitalized patients with respiratory failure, paridiprubart plus standard of care demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in 28-day mortality compared to placebo (adjusted mortality risk of 39% versus 52%; p<0.001), a treatment benefit that was sustained at 60 days (p=0.003) and accompanied by a safety profile comparable to placebo. Positive exploratory analyses showed consistent survival benefits in less severe patients not on invasive mechanical ventilation and in subgroups with serious comorbidities, including acute kidney injury. These results were selected for oral presentations at the American Thoracic Society and the European Renal Association.

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