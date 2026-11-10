Deadly Migrant Boat Incidents Off Crete Leave Dozens Dead
(MENAFN) At least 21 migrants have died and another 233 were rescued during three separate maritime operations off the southern coast of Crete, Greek authorities announced Monday.
The fatalities included one person whose body was initially recovered from a vessel carrying 28 survivors, followed by the discovery of seven additional bodies aboard the same boat. Another 12 people were confirmed dead in a separate incident, according to reports.
The deadliest operation began after a container ship sailing under the Moroccan flag spotted a migrant vessel approximately 15 nautical miles (28 kilometers) southeast of Kali Limenes, a village on Crete.
A Greek Coast Guard ship was dispatched to the location, where rescuers recovered 12 bodies and brought 18 survivors to safety.
Two additional migrant boats, carrying 47 and 40 people respectively, were subsequently detected in separate incidents around 30 and 31 nautical miles (56 and 57 kilometers) south of the same village.
Aerial surveillance resources from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, including both crewed and uncrewed aircraft, helped locate the vessels.
Greek authorities also arrested two Sudanese men after other migrants identified them as suspected human traffickers. They face charges involving illegal entry, facilitating unauthorized entry into the country, forming a criminal group and exposing people to deadly danger.
The three rescue operations have brought renewed attention to the dangers facing migrants attempting to reach European shores through dangerous Mediterranean sea routes.
The fatalities included one person whose body was initially recovered from a vessel carrying 28 survivors, followed by the discovery of seven additional bodies aboard the same boat. Another 12 people were confirmed dead in a separate incident, according to reports.
The deadliest operation began after a container ship sailing under the Moroccan flag spotted a migrant vessel approximately 15 nautical miles (28 kilometers) southeast of Kali Limenes, a village on Crete.
A Greek Coast Guard ship was dispatched to the location, where rescuers recovered 12 bodies and brought 18 survivors to safety.
Two additional migrant boats, carrying 47 and 40 people respectively, were subsequently detected in separate incidents around 30 and 31 nautical miles (56 and 57 kilometers) south of the same village.
Aerial surveillance resources from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, including both crewed and uncrewed aircraft, helped locate the vessels.
Greek authorities also arrested two Sudanese men after other migrants identified them as suspected human traffickers. They face charges involving illegal entry, facilitating unauthorized entry into the country, forming a criminal group and exposing people to deadly danger.
The three rescue operations have brought renewed attention to the dangers facing migrants attempting to reach European shores through dangerous Mediterranean sea routes.
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