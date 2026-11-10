Russia, Ukraine Exchange Blame Over Deadly Overnight Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out overnight aerial attacks that left one person dead and seven others injured, as preparations continued for another round of US-mediated peace negotiations scheduled to begin Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.
In Ukraine, Poltava regional Governor Vitaliy Dyakivnych reported that seven people sustained injuries in the city of Kremenchuk after Russian drones struck a residential tower containing 16 floors and a hotel building late Sunday.
In a separate incident, another Russian drone reportedly hit private property in the Hlobyne urban area of Kremenchuk district. The strike caused a fire in an auxiliary building but resulted in no reported casualties.
Emergency response teams rescued 15 residents following the attacks in Kremenchuk, while fires triggered by the strikes were subsequently brought under control, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.
Meanwhile, Cherkasy regional Governor Ihor Taburets reported damage to critical infrastructure in the regional capital. He added that Russian attacks since Sunday evening had caused no casualties in the area.
Elsewhere, Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 23 Russian drones across his region, where five districts were reportedly targeted.
In Ukraine, Poltava regional Governor Vitaliy Dyakivnych reported that seven people sustained injuries in the city of Kremenchuk after Russian drones struck a residential tower containing 16 floors and a hotel building late Sunday.
In a separate incident, another Russian drone reportedly hit private property in the Hlobyne urban area of Kremenchuk district. The strike caused a fire in an auxiliary building but resulted in no reported casualties.
Emergency response teams rescued 15 residents following the attacks in Kremenchuk, while fires triggered by the strikes were subsequently brought under control, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.
Meanwhile, Cherkasy regional Governor Ihor Taburets reported damage to critical infrastructure in the regional capital. He added that Russian attacks since Sunday evening had caused no casualties in the area.
Elsewhere, Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 23 Russian drones across his region, where five districts were reportedly targeted.
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