Encountering Deer And Wilderness In Northern China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longjiang Forest Industry

HARBIN, China, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morning mist drifts through the forest; deer dart among the trees; the sunset bathes the land and herds of deer return to the forest...

Deep in the woodlands of northern China lies a resort blending pristine ecology, ancient history and modern comfort - the Pingshan Royal Deer Park of Longjiang Forest Industry. As a national 4A-level tourist attraction, it is not only Harbin's "back garden" but also a vivid embodiment of the Eastern practice of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

Pingshan Royal Deer Park is one of China's larger-scale semi-free-range deer breeding bases. More than a thousand gentle sika deer and red deer roam freely across a landscape interwoven with forests and wetlands. Visitors may wander through the woods, feed deer up close and take photos with these lovely creatures, gaining soothing and heart-warming travel moments in their company.

The Acheng District where the scenic area is located was once the cradle of the Jin Dynasty - the site of Shangjing Huining, the founding capital of the Jin Dynasty. In ancient times, Pingshan Royal Deer Park was a royal hunting ground. Centuries have passed by; the clamor of galloping hooves has long faded, yet the mountains and forests remain. Through its science‐popular venues, the park chronicles its evolution, unfolding stories of royal hunts, ecological shifts in forest regions and the deer park's development. Tourists can experience the thousand-year‐old northern frontier culture while admiring natural scenery.

Boasting distinct, breathtaking seasonal landscapes, Pingshan Royal Deer Park is a year‐round destination. In spring, guests go hiking amid blooming flowers to embrace awakening nature. In summer, they escape the heat deep in the woods, watch the deer at play and relish cool temperatures averaging just over 20 degrees Celsius. Autumn is Pingshan's most spectacular season: Wuhua Mountains blaze with crimson, gold and orange hues like an oil painting, making it a paradise for photography enthusiasts. In winter, snow‐covered forests turn into an icy wonderland. Visitors can enjoy thrilling skiing at Shenlu Ski Area of Pingshan or trace deer tracks across snow‐laden ground to experience the romance and vitality of northern China's winters.

As a pilot digital cultural‐tourism site under Longjiang Forest Industry, Pingshan Royal Deer Park leverages its youth‐focused new‐media task force and professional operation team to build a full‐chain smart‐service system covering live‐streaming, short‐video promotion, smart ticketing and online consultation. Its digital operation model has become a standardized template, set to be rolled out across other scenic spots of Longjiang Forest Industry, generating new momentum for northern frontier cultural tourism through digital power and polishing the golden eco-tourism brand of Longjiang's great forests.

Today, Pingshan Royal Deer Park delivers wild natural charm, profound Jin‐dynasty cultural heritage and convenient modern travel experiences. Scenic in every season and picturesque at every turn, it awaits visitors to wander its forests, hear deer calls and uncover stories of woods and time.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Jia, Tel: 86-10-63074558.