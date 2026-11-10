Quantexa Launches Supply Chain Integrity & Fraud Solution With Pwc, To Expose Hidden Risk Across Multi-Tier Supplier Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform and Microsoft Azure, the solution delivers end-to-end supplier visibility and monitoring across compliance, financial risk and ESG

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global data, analytics and AI leader today announced the launch of the Supply Chain Integrity & Fraud solution. Developed in collaboration with PwC's supply chain risk specialists and deployed on Microsoft Azure, the solution combines Quantexa's entity resolution and contextual analytics capabilities with Azure-based data integration, storage and analytics services, enabling organizations to uncover hidden risk and gain a clear, contextual and continuous view of complex, multi-tier global supply chains.

The launch comes as organizations face mounting pressure from converging supply chain challenges, including new tariff regimes, sanctions exposure, evolving ESG disclosure requirements, and increased scrutiny of modern slavery, bribery and corruption. Traditional compliance approaches which are reliant on siloed data, manual reviews and limited supplier visibility, are failing to keep pace with the scale and complexity of global supply networks. Quantexa, recently named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Decision Intelligence Platforms1, is purpose-built to address exactly this challenge.

According to PwC's 2025 Digital Trends in Operations Survey, 91% of supply chain leaders say trade policy changes and geopolitical risks are forcing significant changes to their supply chain strategies, yet 92% say their technology investments have not fully delivered the visibility and risk management capabilities required to respond. PwC's 2024 Global Economic Crime Survey also identified procurement fraud as one of the three most disruptive economic crimes experienced globally, with 42% of organizations either lacking a third-party risk management program or not undertaking risk scoring as part of it.

Ready to deploy in weeks, the Supply Chain Integrity & Fraud solution unifies internal procurement and financial data with third-party intelligence to provide real-world context and continuous monitoring. By resolving entities and linking relationships across suppliers, intermediaries and counterparties, the solution transforms fragmented data into a single, contextual view of the entire supplier ecosystem, revealing hidden risks that cannot be identified from isolated records.

Capabilities include graph-based network analysis across multi-tier supplier ecosystems, automated risk scoring across compliance, financial and operational dimensions, integrated investigation and escalation workflows, and executive-facing Microsoft Power BI dashboards. The solution can be deployed locally or hosted by PwC and is available internationally from PWC member firms.

The solution has already been deployed with several of the largest retailers, beverage distributors and logistics companies in North America and Europe, with pilot engagements deliverable within weeks.

Ross Aubrey, Global Head of Supply Chain Intelligence at Quantexa, said:“Hidden risk emerges in the connections between suppliers, not in individual records. Quantexa's Decision Intelligence platform, combined with PwC's investigative and third-party risk expertise, gives organizations the contextual insight they need to identify exposure earlier and respond faster to regulatory, financial and ESG threats.”

Craig Fitzpatrick, Partner, PwC said:“Global supply chains have never been more complex or more exposed to hidden risk. Our Supply Chain Integrity & Fraud solution gives organizations rapid, end-to-end visibility across their extended supplier networks, so they can meet evolving regulatory expectations, strengthen due diligence, and make confident procurement decisions at scale. Quantexa's platform gives us the graph-based intelligence engine to make that possible.”

The solution is purpose-built for industries with highly interconnected and opaque supplier networks, including fast-moving consumer goods, energy, mining, retail, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, telecommunications and government.

Built on Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure underpins the solution, providing the secure, scalable infrastructure that enables trusted data intelligence at the volumes and complexity global supply chains demand. The collaboration builds on existing efforts between Microsoft, PwC and Quantexa, and on the companies' shared commitment to AI-enabled transformation for enterprise customers. Azure products incorporated include Microsoft Foundry, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft OneLake, Azure Kubernetes Service and Containers, Azure Database for PostgreSQL.

Yury Gomez, Global Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, Process Manufacturing Industry and Supply Chain, Microsoft, said:“Supply chains are evolving from reactive systems into intelligent networks powered by data, AI, and human expertise. At Microsoft, we're helping customers harness cloud and AI technologies to improve visibility, reduce complexity, optimize inventory and production decisions, and create the operational flexibility needed to thrive in an increasingly dynamic global environment.”

The Quantexa and PwC Supply Chain Integrity & Fraud solution is available now on Microsoft Marketplace. To learn more, please visit:

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Decision Intelligence Platforms, David Pidsley, Carlie Idoine, Kevin R. Quinn, Gareth Herschel, Kjell Carlsson, Ph.D. 26 January 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The company has been named a Decision Intelligence category and innovation leader by all major industry analyst firms. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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